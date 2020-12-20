BP : Rising tieds

Reuse is central to bp's subsea tieback projects. Here, we take a closer look at the principles of engineering involved. Plus, find out how adopting a new mindset has helped put rocket boosters on this tried and tested way of delivering energy
The successful start-up of the R Cluster gas field in India is the latest in a line of projects using subsea tiebacks to deliver more competitive production - a key plank in our strategy to become an integrated energy company.
But what exactly is a subsea tieback?
A subsea tieback is an engineering process that connects an oil or gas discovery to an existing production platform. The system usually includes a subsea wellhead, Christmas tree and a flowline that carries the hydrocarbons back to the facility. It might also involve other commonly used pieces of equipment, such as manifolds and additonal pipelines, and may require a bit of modification on the platform. Think of it as the plumbing between the seabed and the production facility.
