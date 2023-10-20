BP Plc said a Tuesday spill that discharged around 8,400 gallons of gasoline from its River Rouge pipeline in southern Michigan has now been stopped and contained.

The 10-inch pipeline is used to ship refined products such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel from its 440,000 b/d Whiting, Ind., refinery to product terminals at River Rouge, Mich. A BP annual filing showed that the pipeline's throughput was around 69,000 b/d in 2020.

"The cause of the initial release remains under investigation, and crews are now focusing on remediating the affected area and safely restoring the pipeline to service as soon as possible," BP said in a Thursday statement.

The oil major also said its current focus is on the removal of contaminated soil, and vacuum trucks will remain on site as a precautionary measure.

Cesar Rodriguez, a BP spokesman, did not respond to a question regarding possible operational implications related to the spill.

About six homes near the spill site at Girard Township in Michigan's Branch County were briefly evacuated, according to Bud Norman, the county's emergency management director. Norman said on Wednesday about 3,000 gallons of gasoline have been recovered.

