    BP.   GB0007980591

BP PLC

(BP.)
  Report
BP Signs 10-Year LNG Supply Agreement with Singapore's Pavilion Energy

06/09/2021 | 02:38am EDT
By Joe Hoppe

BP PLC said Wednesday that it has signed a long-term liquid natural gas sale-and-purchase agreement with Pavilion Energy Ltd., for the supply of around 0.8 million metric tons of gas.

The U.K. energy giant said the deal with the Temasek Holdings subsidiary will see it supply liquid natural gas to Singapore for 10 years from 2024.

The companies will co-develop and implement a greenhouse gas quantification and reporting methodology, which will cover emissions from the wellhead to the discharge at the end of the process.

"We are excited to enter into this agreement with Pavilion Energy not only to supply the Singapore market with LNG but also to co-develop a methodology to quantify the carbon intensity associated with the supply," BP Singapore President Eugene Leong said.

Write to Joe Hoppe at joseph.hoppe@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-09-21 0237ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BP PLC 1.33% 324.1 Delayed Quote.26.84%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.09% 34599.82 Delayed Quote.13.56%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX -0.18% 146.465 Delayed Quote.21.06%
WTI 0.42% 70.33 Delayed Quote.44.66%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 223 B - -
Net income 2021 9 801 M - -
Net Debt 2021 40 141 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 9,69x
Yield 2021 4,59%
Capitalization 92 174 M 92 153 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,59x
EV / Sales 2022 0,55x
Nbr of Employees 63 600
Free-Float 93,9%
BP plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends BP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 4,94 $
Last Close Price 4,57 $
Spread / Highest target 58,2%
Spread / Average Target 8,11%
Spread / Lowest Target -38,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Bernard Looney Chief Executive Officer & Director
Murray Auchincloss Chief Financial Officer & Director
Helge Lund Chairman
Gordon Young Birrell Executive Vice President-Production & Operations
Paula Rosput Reynolds Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BP PLC26.84%92 153
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION50.73%258 458
CHEVRON CORPORATION28.75%207 748
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD12.19%194 233
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION23.63%81 771
NESTE OYJ-4.90%52 697