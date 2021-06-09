BP Signs 10-Year LNG Supply Agreement with Singapore's Pavilion Energy

By Joe Hoppe

BP PLC said Wednesday that it has signed a long-term liquid natural gas sale-and-purchase agreement with Pavilion Energy Ltd., for the supply of around 0.8 million metric tons of gas.

The U.K. energy giant said the deal with the Temasek Holdings subsidiary will see it supply liquid natural gas to Singapore for 10 years from 2024.

The companies will co-develop and implement a greenhouse gas quantification and reporting methodology, which will cover emissions from the wellhead to the discharge at the end of the process.

"We are excited to enter into this agreement with Pavilion Energy not only to supply the Singapore market with LNG but also to co-develop a methodology to quantify the carbon intensity associated with the supply," BP Singapore President Eugene Leong said.

Write to Joe Hoppe at joseph.hoppe@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-09-21 0237ET