BP plc    BP.   GB0007980591

BP PLC

(BP.)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

BP : Southern Gas Corridor – project of the century

01/29/2021 | 11:04am EST
To find out just what it takes to build the world's single largest, non-military infrastructure project, Reimagining energy takes a virtual trip along the Southern Gas Corridor, meeting some of the people who helped to make it happen
7 min read | Feature

BP plc published this content on 29 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 190 B - -
Net income 2020 -22 283 M - -
Net Debt 2020 45 474 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -3,48x
Yield 2020 7,21%
Capitalization 76 695 M 76 693 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,64x
EV / Sales 2021 0,53x
Nbr of Employees 67 600
Free-Float 93,5%
Chart BP PLC
Duration : Period :
BP plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 4,49 $
Last Close Price 3,79 $
Spread / Highest target 75,3%
Spread / Average Target 18,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -33,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Bernard Looney Chief Executive Officer & Director
Helge Lund Chairman
Andy Hopwood COO & Executive VP-Upstream Strategy
Murray Auchincloss Chief Financial Officer
Angela Rosemary Emily Strank Chief Scientist & Head-Downstream Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BP PLC8.52%76 693
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION11.74%194 752
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD-5.48%163 350
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION9.22%71 440
NESTE OYJ0.37%55 279
PTT-9.41%36 689
