BP : Third quarter 2020 results

Having set out our new strategy in detail, our priority is execution and, despite a challenging environment, we are doing just that - performing while transforming. Major projects are coming online, our consumer-facing businesses are really delivering and we remain firmly focused on cost and capital discipline. Importantly, net debt continues to fall. We are firmly committed to our updated financial frame, including the dividend - the first call on our funds. Bernard Looney chief executive officer

