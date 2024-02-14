BP PLC
Equities
BP.
GB0007980591
Oil & Gas Refining and Marketing
|
Market Closed -
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|476.5 GBX
|-0.68%
|+0.40%
|+2.22%
|06:55pm
|BP : UBS remains its Buy rating
|ZD
|06:39pm
|PKO BP's supervisory board appoints Szymon Midera as acting CEO
|RE
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|+2.22%
|101 B $
|+0.86%
|402 B $
|+14.62%
|224 B $
|-0.24%
|91 939 M $
|+13.46%
|62 516 M $
|+7.95%
|62 419 M $
|+7.01%
|48 198 M $
|+5.92%
|31 421 M $
|+41.36%
|28 915 M $
|-14.87%
|22 703 M $
- Stock
- Equities
- Stock BP PLC - London S.E.
- News BP PLC
- BP : UBS remains its Buy rating