    BP.   GB0007980591

BP PLC

(BP.)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:17 2023-02-07 am EST
516.40 GBX   +7.95%
03:44pBP Up Over 8%, On Track for Highest Close Since February 2020 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:29pSector Update: Energy Stocks Ending On High Note Late Tuesday
MT
02:36pUK energy giant BP's profits double to $27.7 billion
AQ
BP Up Over 8%, On Track for Highest Close Since February 2020 -- Data Talk

02/07/2023 | 03:44pm EST
BP p.l.c. Sponsored ADR (BP) is currently at $37.66, up $2.82 or 8.09%


--Would be highest close since Feb. 5, 2020, when it closed at $37.67

--On pace for largest percent increase since Nov. 9, 2020, when it rose 15.6%

--Snaps a three day losing streak

--Up 3.95% month-to-date

--Up 7.82% year-to-date

--Down 52.75% from its all-time closing high of $79.70 on Nov. 6, 2007

--Up 14.78% from 52 weeks ago (Feb. 8, 2022), when it closed at $32.81

--Would be a new 52-week closing high

--Up 44.73% from its 52-week closing low of $26.02 on July 14, 2022

--Traded as high as $37.78; highest intraday level since Feb. 5, 2020, when it hit $37.78

--Up 8.44% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since Jan. 5, 2021, when it rose as much as 9.36%


All data as of 3:25:03 PM ET


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-07-23 1543ET

BP PLC 7.95% 516.4 Delayed Quote.0.73%
WTI 3.41% 77.459 Delayed Quote.-8.77%
All news about BP PLC
03:44pBP Up Over 8%, On Track for Highest Close Since February 2020 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:29pSector Update: Energy Stocks Ending On High Note Late Tuesday
MT
02:36pUK energy giant BP's profits double to $27.7 billion
AQ
12:59pSector Update: Energy Stocks Advancing in Midday Trading
MT
12:38pFTSE 100 Closed Up 0.4% Boosted by Oil and Gas Stocks
DJ
12:00pFTSE 100 outperforms thanks to record BP profit
AN
11:09aOil Stocks Help Lead European Equities Modestly Higher Tuesday
MT
10:01aSector Update: Energy Stocks Gain Premarket Tuesday
MT
09:18aUK on 2023 Recession Course, But 2024 GDP Seen Rising
DJ
08:54aTraders Tread Cautiously Ahead of Powell Speech, Stifling US Equity Futures
MT
Analyst Recommendations on BP PLC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 225 B - -
Net income 2022 -8 493 M - -
Net Debt 2022 26 455 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -12,6x
Yield 2022 4,04%
Capitalization 112 B 112 B -
EV / Sales 2022 0,61x
EV / Sales 2023 0,54x
Nbr of Employees 65 900
Free-Float 94,3%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 5,75 $
Average target price 6,82 $
Spread / Average Target 18,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bernard Looney Chief Executive Officer & Director
Murray Auchincloss Chief Financial Officer & Director
Helge Lund Chairman
Gordon Young Birrell Executive Vice President-Production & Operations
Paula Rosput Reynolds Senior Independent Director
