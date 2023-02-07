BP Up Over 8%, On Track for Highest Close Since February 2020 -- Data Talk

BP p.l.c. Sponsored ADR (BP) is currently at $37.66, up $2.82 or 8.09%

--Would be highest close since Feb. 5, 2020, when it closed at $37.67

--On pace for largest percent increase since Nov. 9, 2020, when it rose 15.6%

--Snaps a three day losing streak

--Up 3.95% month-to-date

--Up 7.82% year-to-date

--Down 52.75% from its all-time closing high of $79.70 on Nov. 6, 2007

--Up 14.78% from 52 weeks ago (Feb. 8, 2022), when it closed at $32.81

--Would be a new 52-week closing high

--Up 44.73% from its 52-week closing low of $26.02 on July 14, 2022

--Traded as high as $37.78; highest intraday level since Feb. 5, 2020, when it hit $37.78

--Up 8.44% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since Jan. 5, 2021, when it rose as much as 9.36%

All data as of 3:25:03 PM ET

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-07-23 1543ET