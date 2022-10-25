BP : Using electric power to lower emissions in Texas

You've heard us say we can't flip a switch and decarbonize the world's energy. But what we can do is make steps like this. At our bpx energy operations in Texas, we are producing natural gas with clean electricity. Tying the wells directly into the grid means no gas-driven generators, no tanks, and no flares - just power lines.

Electricity is the cleanest, most efficient, reliable and cost-effective way to distribute power across an oilfield. But when bp purchased the Permian Basin assets in 2018, only 4% of the operated wells were electrified.