  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. BP plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BP.   GB0007980591

BP PLC

(BP.)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-10-25 am EDT
465.60 GBX   -0.94%
01:57pBp : Using electric power to lower emissions in Texas
PU
01:26pCms : BP p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information
EQ
10:56aUK earnings, trading statements calendar - next 7 days
AI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Most relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

BP : Using electric power to lower emissions in Texas

10/25/2022 | 01:57pm EDT
Using electric power to lower emissions in Texas
Release date:
25 October 2022
Electrifying our oil and gas operations is a decisive step towards reducing their emissions. At our bpx energy site in the Permian Basin in Texas, it's already well under way
1.5 min read | News| Why it matters

Electrifying wells at bpx

You've heard us say we can't flip a switch and decarbonize the world's energy. But what we can do is make steps like this. At our bpx energy operations in Texas, we are producing natural gas with clean electricity. Tying the wells directly into the grid means no gas-driven generators, no tanks, and no flares - just power lines.

Electricity is the cleanest, most efficient, reliable and cost-effective way to distribute power across an oilfield. But when bp purchased the Permian Basin assets in 2018, only 4% of the operated wells were electrified.

  • By the end of 2021, the team had moved that number up to 75%.
  • Today, we're at 80%.
  • And we're well on our way to our goal of 95% electrification by the end of 2023.
Why it matters

Because investing in electrical infrastructure lets us cut emissions in our operations. By removing combustion engines in compressors and generators at our well sites, the team achieved emissions reductions of approximately 140,000 metric tons of CO2 equivalent by the end of 2021. That's roughly equal to removing 30,000 cars from the road.

And the best part? The electricity we use comes from low carbon sources procured through our gas and power trading team. This is what it looks like to be an integrated energy company.

Model for the future

Plans are critical, but it's putting them into action that counts. So, we're using our Grand Slam central delivery facility at the Texas site as a model of the future for our net zero ambition.

By 2025, we plan to invest $1.3 billion to build three new centralized delivery systems to further lower emissions from our Permian operations. And by 2030, we aim for all our onshore assets in the to be net zero.

"My hope and message is that we can perform while we transform for the future, decarbonizing oil and gas production, all while investing in and developing technologies that will help the world reach net zero. I'm very excited about the future."

Dave Lawler, bpx energy CEO and chairman and president, bp America

Be the first to know...

Keep up to date with all the latest developments on our net zero journey by signing up to our monthly newsletter

Disclaimer

BP plc published this content on 25 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 October 2022 17:56:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on BP PLC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 235 B - -
Net income 2022 -402 M - -
Net Debt 2022 24 868 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -206x
Yield 2022 4,37%
Capitalization 97 256 M 98 936 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,52x
EV / Sales 2023 0,54x
Nbr of Employees 65 900
Free-Float 89,1%
Chart BP PLC
Duration : Period :
BP plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 5,31 $
Average target price 6,17 $
Spread / Average Target 16,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bernard Looney Chief Executive Officer & Director
Murray Auchincloss Chief Financial Officer & Director
Helge Lund Chairman
Gordon Young Birrell Executive Vice President-Production & Operations
Paula Rosput Reynolds Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BP PLC42.21%97 315
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION74.21%444 270
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD4.37%190 259
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION-6.89%67 873
MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION74.18%55 577
VALERO ENERGY CORPORATION72.04%50 909