  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. BP plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BP.   GB0007980591

BP PLC

(BP.)
  Report
03/23 11:21:19 am EDT
389.5 GBX   +4.90%
11:05aBP Wants to Sell Its Foinaven Oil Field in North Sea, Reuters Reports
DJ
10:00aASIANOIL : BP, Petronas win offshore blocks in Indonesian auction
AQ
09:50aMARKETSCREENER'S WORLD PRESS REVIEW : March 23, 2022
BP Wants to Sell Its Foinaven Oil Field in North Sea, Reuters Reports

03/23/2022 | 11:05am EDT
--BP PLC is looking for buyers for its shut-down Foinaven oil field located in the North Sea, Reuters reports, citing unnamed sources.

--BP stopped production at Foinaven in 2021 but the field still holds reserves of around 200 million barrels of oil and could be tapped in a short time and with minimal investment, Reuters says.

--How much BP could get from the disposal of the Foinaven field is unclear given the related costs that would have to be negotiated, according to Reuters.


Full story: https://reut.rs/3JAkV7v


Write to Michael Susin at michael.susin@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-23-22 1104ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BP PLC 4.48% 387.75 Delayed Quote.12.34%
LONDON BRENT OIL 6.34% 121.86 Delayed Quote.46.98%
PLC S.P.A. 1.65% 1.85 Delayed Quote.-12.50%
WTI 5.88% 115.032 Delayed Quote.48.90%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 181 B - -
Net income 2022 13 065 M - -
Net Debt 2022 29 559 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 7,43x
Yield 2022 4,53%
Capitalization 95 257 M 95 257 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,69x
EV / Sales 2023 0,66x
Nbr of Employees 65 900
Free-Float 93,7%
Chart BP PLC
Duration : Period :
BP plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 4,92 $
Average target price 6,17 $
Spread / Average Target 25,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bernard Looney Chief Executive Officer & Director
Helge Lund Chairman
Gordon Young Birrell Executive Vice President-Production & Operations
Paula Rosput Reynolds Senior Independent Director
Melody B. Meyer Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BP PLC12.34%95 257
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION33.75%346 477
CHEVRON CORPORATION39.83%319 574
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD6.88%211 218
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION2.48%74 419
SUNCOR ENERGY INC.28.78%46 292