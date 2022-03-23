BP Wants to Sell Its Foinaven Oil Field in North Sea, Reuters Reports

--BP PLC is looking for buyers for its shut-down Foinaven oil field located in the North Sea, Reuters reports, citing unnamed sources.

--BP stopped production at Foinaven in 2021 but the field still holds reserves of around 200 million barrels of oil and could be tapped in a short time and with minimal investment, Reuters says.

--How much BP could get from the disposal of the Foinaven field is unclear given the related costs that would have to be negotiated, according to Reuters.

Full story: https://reut.rs/3JAkV7v

