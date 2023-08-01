LONDON, Aug 1 (Reuters) - BP reported a second-quarter profit of $2.6 billion on Tuesday, missing forecasts and dropping 70% from a year earlier on lower fuel prices and weaker oil trading, but still allowing the energy giant to boost its dividend by 10%.

BP's underlying replacement cost profit, its definition of net income, missed expectations of $3.5 billion in a company-provided survey of analysts.

It fell from $8.5 billion a year earlier and from $5 billion in the first quarter.

BP increased its dividend by 10% to 7.27 cents per share, the fourth hike since halving it in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic three years ago. It will repurchase $1.5 billion of its shares over the next three months.

(Reporting by Ron Bousso and Shadia Nasralla; editing by Jason Neely)