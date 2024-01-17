(Alliance News) - BP PLC on Wednesday said that it will buy Getec Energie GmbH as it promoted Murray Auchincloss to the role of permanent chief executive officer.

The London-based oil major said it will buy Getec Energie, an independent supplier of energy to commercial and industrial customers in Germany, for an undisclosed sum.

"The acquisition of Getec Energie GmbH, which has over twenty years of experience, expertise and customer relationships, is aligned with and will accelerate the delivery of BP's strategy to become an integrated energy company focused on bringing energy solutions to customers," BP said.

Carol Howle, BP executive vice president, trading & shipping, said the acquisition "will help us bring new opportunities across energy value chains to C&I customers, providing them with secure, affordable and increasingly lower carbon energy solutions. We look forward to bringing Getec Energie GmbH's advanced technologies, processes and people into bp."

BP expects the acquisition to close later this year.

Meanwhile, BP named Murray Auchincloss as its permanent chief executive officer.

Auchincloss has been interim CEO of BP since September last year, following the shock departure of Bernard Looney.

Looney had resigned after less than four years in the role, after admitting that he had not been "fully transparent" about historical relationships with colleagues.

Chair Helge Lund said:?"Since September, BP's board has undertaken a thorough and highly competitive process to identify BP's next CEO, considering a number of high-calibre candidates in detail. The board is in complete agreement that Murray was the outstanding candidate and is the right leader for BP."

BP shares were 0.9% lower at 448.40 pence each on Wednesday morning in London.

