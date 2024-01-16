Jan 16 (Reuters) - BP is closing in on appointing acting chief executive Murray Auchincloss as a permanent successor to former CEO Bernard Looney, according to a Sky News reporter's post on X. (Reporting by Kanjyik Ghosh; Editing by Maju Samuel)
BP close to finalising appointment of Murray Auchincloss as CEO- Sky News
