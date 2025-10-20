bp announces an oil discovery in Volans-1X exploration well in Namibia's Orange Basin.



Petroleum Exploration License 85 (PEL85), where the well was drilled, is operated by Rhino Resources with a 42.5% working interest. bp holds a 50% interest in Azule Energy.



The Volans-1X exploration well reached a total depth of 4,497.5 m TVDSS (true vertical depth below sea level) and successfully penetrated the Upper Cretaceous target.



Initial laboratory analysis of two samples revealed a high condensate-to-gas ratio (CGR) of >140 b/mmscf with a liquid density of approximately 40° API gravity. The results are undergoing further evaluation.



The Volans-1X well marks the third significant hydrocarbon discovery in 2025 for Azule Energy's partners, following the Capricornus-1X light oil discovery in Namibia and the Gajajeira-01 gas discovery in Angola.