BP delivers first gas at Trinidad and Tobago compression platform

(Alliance News) - BP PLC on Tuesday said it has safely delivered first gas at its development in the Greater Cassia Area, under its subsidiary, BP Trinidad & Tobago LLC.

The Cassia-C site, which is the London-based oil major's first offshore compression platform in Trinidad & Tobago, will enable the company to access and produce low pressure gas resources from the area.

The platform is the company's sixteenth in the region, and is connected to the existing Cassia hub, which lies approximately 35 miles off Trinidad's southeast coast.

Cassia C is expected to produce, at peak, about 200 to 300 million standard cubic feet a day of gas. Production will go towards meeting bpTT's gas supply commitments, and is expected to contribute to Trinidad and Tobago's LNG and petrochemical industries.

BP said that the project was an important step in its area development plan, which outlines the direction and pace of the company's activities to develop hydrocarbon resources in its licensed marine acreage in Trinidad and Tobago.

The plan includes a combination of exploration, development projects and activities focused on maximizing production from bpTT's acreage.

"I am proud of our achievement to deliver this project while keeping our people safe throughout a global pandemic. Cassia C is a great example of BP's resilient hydrocarbons strategy in action – providing the energy the world needs now and helping us invest in the energy transition," said BP Senior Vice President Ewan Drummond.

BP shares were trading 1.3% higher at 498.60 pence each in London on Wednesday afternoon.

By Holly Beveridge; hollybeveridge@alliancenews.com

