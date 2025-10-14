BP Plc has announced that its upstream production in Q3 should exceed that of the previous quarter, despite disappointing performance in its oil trading activities.
While the company anticipated a slight decline, production is now expected to exceed the 2.3 million barrels of oil equivalent per day achieved in Q2. Brent crude traded at an average of $69.13 per barrel over the period, compared with $67.88 previously. Gas and low-carbon activities are expected to show a shortfall of $100m due to lower gas prices in the US ($3.07 per million BTU, compared with $3.44).
However, refining is benefiting from higher margins ($15.8 compared to $11.9), which should generate a gain of $300m to $400m, despite the unexpected shutdown of the Whiting refinery (US) following flooding.
In the oil sector, upstream refers to all activities related to oil and gas exploration and extraction.
BP forecasts increase in production despite disappointing trading
Published on 10/14/2025 at 03:37 am EDT
