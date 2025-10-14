BP Plc has announced that its upstream production in Q3 should exceed that of the previous quarter, despite disappointing performance in its oil trading activities.



While the company anticipated a slight decline, production is now expected to exceed the 2.3 million barrels of oil equivalent per day achieved in Q2. Brent crude traded at an average of $69.13 per barrel over the period, compared with $67.88 previously. Gas and low-carbon activities are expected to show a shortfall of $100m due to lower gas prices in the US ($3.07 per million BTU, compared with $3.44).



However, refining is benefiting from higher margins ($15.8 compared to $11.9), which should generate a gain of $300m to $400m, despite the unexpected shutdown of the Whiting refinery (US) following flooding.



In the oil sector, upstream refers to all activities related to oil and gas exploration and extraction.