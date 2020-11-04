Log in
BP plc    BP.   GB0007980591

BP PLC

(BP.)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

BP in Advanced Talks to Sell London Headquarters -- Bloomberg

11/04/2020 | 03:51am EST

-- BP PLC is nearing a deal to sell its headquarters in London to a Hong Kong company, Bloomberg reported, citing unidentified sources.

-- A group backed by Lifestyle International Holdings Ltd.--a department-store operator controlled by Thomas Lau, the brother of Hong Kong billionaire Joseph Lau--has offered around 235 million pounds ($305 million) for the office building, Bloomberg reported.

Full story: https://bloom.bg/2TTlLnq

Write to Barcelona editors at barcelonaeditors@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-04-20 0350ET


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BP PLC -1.14% 208.25 Delayed Quote.-55.48%
LIFESTYLE INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED 2.33% 6.16 End-of-day quote.-31.10%
WTI -1.09% 38.26 Delayed Quote.-39.62%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 187 B - -
Net income 2020 -21 996 M - -
Net Debt 2020 45 393 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -2,51x
Yield 2020 9,91%
Capitalization 55 479 M 55 242 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,54x
EV / Sales 2021 0,46x
Nbr of Employees 67 600
Free-Float 93,2%
Chart BP PLC
Duration : Period :
BP plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 4,28 $
Last Close Price 2,76 $
Spread / Highest target 143%
Spread / Average Target 55,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -30,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bernard Looney Chief Executive Officer & Director
Helge Lund Chairman
Andy Hopwood COO & Executive VP-Upstream Strategy
Murray Auchincloss Chief Financial Officer
Angela Rosemary Emily Strank Chief Scientist & Head-Downstream Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BP PLC-55.48%55 242
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD25.18%159 954
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION-52.12%143 718
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION-32.41%66 017
NESTE OYJ45.68%40 375
PTT-25.57%28 430
