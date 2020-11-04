BP in Advanced Talks to Sell London Headquarters -- Bloomberg

-- BP PLC is nearing a deal to sell its headquarters in London to a Hong Kong company, Bloomberg reported, citing unidentified sources.

-- A group backed by Lifestyle International Holdings Ltd.--a department-store operator controlled by Thomas Lau, the brother of Hong Kong billionaire Joseph Lau--has offered around 235 million pounds ($305 million) for the office building, Bloomberg reported.

Full story: https://bloom.bg/2TTlLnq

