--Oil-and-gas major BP is in talks with multiple insurers over an insurance deal for its 30 billion pound ($38.23 billion) final salary pension fund, the Financial Times reports citing people familiar with the discussions.

--The possibility of the so-called buy-in deal comes as rising interest gives companies the chance to shift liabilities off their books, according to the FT.

--A spokesperson for the BP pension trustees told the FT that they had a duty to "continually review and assess all investment options to manage the security of the fund and members' benefits" and that "such options include long-term insurance policies."

Full story: https://tinyurl.com/3xydjuhv

Write to Christian Moess Laursen at christian.moess@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-07-23 0942ET