--Oil-and-gas major BP is in talks with multiple insurers over an insurance deal for its 30 billion pound ($38.23 billion) final salary pension fund, the Financial Times reports citing people familiar with the discussions.
--The possibility of the so-called buy-in deal comes as rising interest gives companies the chance to shift liabilities off their books, according to the FT.
--A spokesperson for the BP pension trustees told the FT that they had a duty to "continually review and assess all investment options to manage the security of the fund and members' benefits" and that "such options include long-term insurance policies."
