  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  BP plc
  News
  7. Summary
    BP.   GB0007980591

BP PLC

(BP.)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  07:37 2022-11-08 am EST
495.00 GBX   -1.36%
07:28aBP looks to expand Mauritania partnership with green hydrogen deal
AN
05:06aMauritania and BP to explore green hydrogen projects
RE
04:54aBp : and Mauritania to explore green hydrogen at scale
PU
BP looks to expand Mauritania partnership with green hydrogen deal

11/08/2022 | 07:28am EST
(Alliance News) - BP PLC on Tuesday said it has signed an agreement with the government of Mauritania to explore the potential for large-scale green hydrogen projects in the country.

Under the terms of the memorandum of understanding, the London-based oil major will carry out several studies to evaluate the technical and commercial feasibility of green hydrogen production in the West African country.

Green hydrogen is produced by the electrolysis of water, powered by renewable energy.

BP plans to carry out an initial data collection campaign to assess the suitability of wind and solar resources in Mauritania for large-scale renewable power generation.

The agreement, which was signed on Tuesday at a meeting alongside the COP27 climate meeting in Egypt, builds on BP's long-standing relationship with Mauritania.

The company and its partners, including the Societe Mauritanienne Des Hydrocarbures, are currently working to complete phase one of the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim liquefied natural gas project, approved in 2018.

COP27, otherwise known as the United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties, is a global conference at which nations in attendance are expected to demonstrate action towards commitments made under the Paris Agreement in 2015.

This year, it is running from the past Sunday to November 18 in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt.

Anja-Isabel Dotzenrath, BP's executive vice president of gas & low carbon energy, expressed her excitement about expanding the company's partnership with Mauritania.

"Together with the Mauritanian government, we will now work to understand how green hydrogen could best be delivered, applying our technical skills and expertise to help unlock the country’s clean energy potential," she argued.

For the third quarter ended September 30, BP reported capital expenditure on oil production and operations of GBP1.40 billion, up 27% from GBP1.10 billion a year prior.

It also reported capital expenditure on gas of GBP872 million, up 18% from GBP736 million.

Meanwhile, capital expenditure on low-carbon energy was considerably reduced, down 74% to GBP86 million, from GBP336 million the year prior.

BP shares were trading 1.4% lower at 494.95 pence each in London on Tuesday around midday.

By Holly Beveridge; hollybeveridge@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.

