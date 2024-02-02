Feb 2 (Reuters) - BP named Kate Thomson as its permanent chief financial officer on Friday, completing a leadership reshuffle following Bernard Looney's abrupt resignation in September and the appointment of Murray Auchincloss as CEO in January. (Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
