BP : Aria to Capture Methane at Dairy Farms in Renewable Natural Gas Project

BP PLC and Aria Energy said Thursday they planned to capture methane from waste at three California dairy farms and process it into renewable natural gas to be supplied as fuel for the U.S. transportation sector.

The process begins with anaerobic digestion, which involves microorganisms breaking down biodegradable material in a closed system called a digester. One of the end products is biogas, primarily methane, which can be processed into RNG and used to fuel vehicles, the company said.

Digesters will be installed at three dairy farms in California's Central Valley, producing biogas from farm waste rather than allowing it to decompose and release methane into the atmosphere.

Aria Energy is providing expertise in capturing biogas released from organic waste and refining it to remove contaminants and increasing its heat content, resulting in RNG. Aligned Digesters is working on constructing and operating digesters.

BP will deliver the RNG to the transportation sector through a 20-year offtake agreement executed by its low carbon trading business.

