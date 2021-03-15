BP : Biden to nominate former D.C. solicitor general to lead environmental division

WASHINGTON, March 15 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden said on
Monday he intends to nominate Todd Kim, former solicitor general
for the District of Columbia, to lead the Justice Department's
Environment and Natural Resources Division as its assistant
attorney general.
If confirmed by the U.S. Senate, Kim would become the
department's top attorney overseeing its criminal and civil
cases to enforce the nation's environmental laws, including the
Clean Air Act and the Clean Water Act.
The position was held during the Trump administration by
Jeffrey Bossert Clark, an attorney who once represented oil
company BP Plc in the aftermath of the company's 2010
drilling rig explosion.
Clark is now at the heart of a probe by the department's
inspector general over whether he improperly sought to alter the
2020 election results by plotting with former President Donald
Trump in a failed attempt to oust then-acting Attorney General
Jeff Rosen so that he could launch an investigation of alleged
voter fraud in Georgia.
Kim will likely face pressure from progressives to step up
the Justice Department's enforcement of environmental laws, an
area that activists say was lax during the Trump administration.
He previously worked as an appellate attorney within the
Justice Department's Environment and Natural Resources Division
and has also been a partner with the law firm Reed Smith LLP.
Kim recently started working as deputy general counsel for
litigation, regulation and enforcement at the U.S. Department of
Energy, and he is now the fifth person nominated by Biden to
serve in a top role at the Justice Department.
Attorney General Merrick Garland was sworn into his new post
last Thursday, while the Senate Judiciary Committee is expected
to vote soon on the nominations of Lisa Monaco to serve as
deputy attorney general and Vanita Gupta as associate attorney
general, the No. 2 and No. 3 jobs, respectively.
Kristen Clarke, Biden's pick to lead the Justice
Department's Civil Rights Division, has yet to have her
confirmation hearing.
Biden has not yet nominated people to other top Justice
Department posts, such as solicitor general or the heads of the
criminal and civil divisions.
