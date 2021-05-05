Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. BP plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BP.   GB0007980591

BP PLC

(BP.)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 05/05 11:39:15 am
318.5 GBX   +2.69%
12:27pBP  : Moving ‘mountains'
PU
05/04BP  : Indicate by check mark whether the registrant by furnishing the information
PU
05/04PRESS RELEASE : BP p.l.c.: Total Voting Rights
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

BP : Moving ‘mountains'

05/05/2021 | 12:27pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
To produce the energy the world needs, we work on a grand scale. That means transporting some pretty big kit (think the size of the Arc de Triomphe or height of the Statue of Liberty), often across great distances. Take a look at some of our mammoth projects around the world
5 min read | Photo story

The 60,000-tonne Argos platform arrives in Texas

Argos completes its odyssey

After an epic journey during which it travelled 16,000 miles over the course of 60+ days from South Korea, Argos ̶ the centerpiece of bp's $9 billion Mad Dog 2 project in the US Gulf of Mexico ̶  has docked at the Kiewit Offshore Services fabrication yard in Ingleside, Texas.

The arrival of the new floating production unit (FPU), transported onboard the Boskalis BOKA Vanguard heavy transport vessel, marks a major milestone towards the completion of Mad Dog 2. At peak, Argos is expected to produce up to 140,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d) through a subsea production system from up to 14 production wells. This will boost bp's production capacity in the region by an estimated 25%.

The Mad Dog 2 project demonstrates bp's commitment to resilient, focused hydrocarbons - an essential component of its strategy to transform into an integrated energy company. bp aims to access and deliver new barrels at lower cost and in rapid time by focusing on the basins it knows best.

Follow the journey in pictures.

Disclaimer

BP plc published this content on 05 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 May 2021 16:26:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about BP PLC
12:27pBP  : Moving ‘mountains'
PU
05/04BP  : Indicate by check mark whether the registrant by furnishing the informatio..
PU
05/04PRESS RELEASE : BP p.l.c.: Total Voting Rights
DJ
05/04European ADRs Move Sharply Lower in Tuesday Trading
MT
05/04PRESS RELEASE  : BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding
DJ
05/04BP P.L.C. : Director/PDMR Shareholding
EQ
05/02ENBW ENERGIE BADEN WÜRTTEMBERG  : BP, EnBW Plan Joint Bid for Wind Farm Construc..
MT
05/02BP seeking to build wind farms off Scotland - The Times
RE
04/30Anna Catalano Is in the Room Where It Happens -- In Part Because Someone Spok..
DJ
04/30Oil Giants Recover as Prices Rebound -- 2nd Update
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 221 B - -
Net income 2021 9 830 M - -
Net Debt 2021 39 406 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 9,05x
Yield 2021 4,88%
Capitalization 87 207 M 87 119 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,57x
EV / Sales 2022 0,53x
Nbr of Employees 63 600
Free-Float 93,9%
Chart BP PLC
Duration : Period :
BP plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 4,88 $
Last Close Price 4,31 $
Spread / Highest target 58,0%
Spread / Average Target 13,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -36,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Bernard Looney Chief Executive Officer & Director
Murray Auchincloss Chief Financial Officer & Director
Helge Lund Chairman
Gordon Young Birrell Executive Vice President-Production & Operations
Rahul Erik Saxena Group Head-Ethics & Compliance officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BP PLC21.72%87 119
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION43.60%250 582
CHEVRON CORPORATION25.65%204 586
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD-3.46%164 894
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION17.58%76 579
NESTE OYJ-13.86%47 021
CATEGORIES
FREE SERVICES
SOLUTIONS
ÉDITIONS BOURSE
ABOUT
Logo
twitter youtube appstore
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ