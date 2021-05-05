BP : Moving ‘mountains'

After an epic journey during which it travelled 16,000 miles over the course of 60+ days from South Korea, Argos ̶ the centerpiece of bp's $9 billion Mad Dog 2 project in the US Gulf of Mexico ̶ has docked at the Kiewit Offshore Services fabrication yard in Ingleside, Texas.

The arrival of the new floating production unit (FPU), transported onboard the Boskalis BOKA Vanguard heavy transport vessel, marks a major milestone towards the completion of Mad Dog 2. At peak, Argos is expected to produce up to 140,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d) through a subsea production system from up to 14 production wells. This will boost bp's production capacity in the region by an estimated 25%.

The Mad Dog 2 project demonstrates bp's commitment to resilient, focused hydrocarbons - an essential component of its strategy to transform into an integrated energy company. bp aims to access and deliver new barrels at lower cost and in rapid time by focusing on the basins it knows best.

Follow the journey in pictures.

