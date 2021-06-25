BP : Time to shine

Mainly because I didn't know it existed. Even when my family moved from our small, rural town in Mexico to the US I had no idea, although I had a talent for maths - a universal language I could speak when English was difficult. I only discovered engineering through a teacher at senior school who was an engineer. Her stories sparked my interest and the dreaming. She encouraged me, supported my university applications and helped me to land my first job as intern.

As an intern, I discovered many women engineers doing important, amazing work, whose presence told me every day, in my heart and head, 'I can do that'. And yet, women in engineering tend to be reluctant about recognition. As a result, their contributions aren't often celebrated. Hidden Figures (the film about the three African American women who contributed to John Glenn's orbit of Earth in 1962) is rightly titled. But staying hidden means little girls don't hear their voices or the stories that spark their dreams.

From Ada Byron Lovelace, who was the world's first computer programmer, and Sarah Guppy, who was the first woman to patent a bridge, to Ellen Ochoa, who developed optical equipment for enhanced space image quality, and Kristina Johnson, who helped to create the technology behind 3D glasses, women engineers are at the heart of some of the world's most important technologies. And yet, despite these incredible role models, women still only make up 13% of all the engineering jobs.