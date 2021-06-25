Log in
BP : Time to shine

06/25/2021 | 01:31pm EDT
To mark this year's International Women in Engineering Day, bp's senior vice president for engineering, Aleida Rios, shares her passion for engineering, the role models who have helped her along the way and why it is so important that women are not left 'hidden' from the workplace in a post-pandemic world
3 min read | Feature
As a young girl, I never dreamed of being an engineer

Mainly because I didn't know it existed. Even when my family moved from our small, rural town in Mexico to the US I had no idea, although I had a talent for maths - a universal language I could speak when English was difficult. I only discovered engineering through a teacher at senior school who was an engineer. Her stories sparked my interest and the dreaming. She encouraged me, supported my university applications and helped me to land my first job as intern.


I've met many 'hidden figures' in my time

As an intern, I discovered many women engineers doing important, amazing work, whose presence told me every day, in my heart and head, 'I can do that'. And yet, women in engineering tend to be reluctant about recognition. As a result, their contributions aren't often celebrated. Hidden Figures (the film about the three African American women who contributed to John Glenn's orbit of Earth in 1962) is rightly titled. But staying hidden means little girls don't hear their voices or the stories that spark their dreams.


Women helped to build the world we know around us

From Ada Byron Lovelace, who was the world's first computer programmer, and Sarah Guppy, who was the first woman to patent a bridge, to Ellen Ochoa, who developed optical equipment for enhanced space image quality, and Kristina Johnson, who helped to create the technology behind 3D glasses, women engineers are at the heart of some of the world's most important technologies. And yet, despite these incredible role models, women still only make up 13% of all the engineering jobs.

Disclaimer

BP plc published this content on 24 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 June 2021 17:30:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
