    BP.   GB0007980591

BP PLC

(BP.)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

BP : U.S. Supreme Court backs energy companies over Baltimore in climate case

05/17/2021 | 10:30am EDT
WASHINGTON, May 17 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday ruled in favor of BP PLC, Chevron Corp, Exxon Mobil Corp, Royal Dutch Shell PLC and other energy companies contesting a lawsuit filed by the city of Baltimore seeking monetary damages from them due to costs caused by global climate change.

The 7-1 ruling, authored by conservative Justice Neil Gorsuch, came on a technical legal issue that could help the companies in their effort to have the case heard in federal court, as they would prefer, instead of state court, which the city favors as it is seen as a more amenable venue.

The high court decided that the Richmond, Virginia-based 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals did not correctly analyze whether the case could be heard in federal court.

The Democratic-governed Maryland city's lawsuit targeted 21 U.S. and foreign energy companies that extract, produce, distribute or sell fossil fuels, arguing that their activities contribute to emissions of carbon dioxide and other so-called greenhouse gases linked to climate change. An important port city, Baltimore noted that it is vulnerable to sea-level rise and flooding driven by climate change.

The Supreme Court's ruling could affect around a dozen similar lawsuits brought by various U.S. states, cities and counties.

Liberal Justice Sonia Sotomayor dissented in the ruling. Conservative Justice Samuel Alito, did not participate in the case, likely because he owns stocks in two oil companies involved in the litigation.

The legal question concerned a provision of U.S. law that puts limits on appeals courts reviewing decisions by federal district court judges to remand a case to state court. The companies have said that in this instance the 4th Circuit had broad scope to review a district court's decision because of a provision that permits appeals of such rulings when a case directly concerns federal officials or government entities.

The energy companies have argued that energy production is an inherently federal issue, meaning the case should be heard in federal court. Greenhouse gas emissions that cross state and international lines are likewise an issue that cannot be addressed under state laws, the companies added.

With Congress long divided over action on combating climate change, the lawsuits represent an effort to force action through litigation rather than legislation. (Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)


Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 216 B - -
Net income 2021 9 824 M - -
Net Debt 2021 38 621 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 9,30x
Yield 2021 4,75%
Capitalization 89 335 M 89 325 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,59x
EV / Sales 2022 0,55x
Nbr of Employees 63 600
Free-Float 94,0%
Technical analysis trends BP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 4,93 $
Last Close Price 4,42 $
Spread / Highest target 63,6%
Spread / Average Target 11,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -38,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Bernard Looney Chief Executive Officer & Director
Murray Auchincloss Chief Financial Officer & Director
Helge Lund Chairman
Gordon Young Birrell Executive Vice President-Production & Operations
Paula Rosput Reynolds Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BP PLC23.10%89 325
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION47.43%257 272
CHEVRON CORPORATION29.63%211 065
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD-2.42%179 082
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION16.14%78 407
NESTE OYJ-13.93%47 463