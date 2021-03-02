BP : UK Head of Country, Senior VP for Europe Peter Mather to Leave

By Adriano Marchese

Oil major BP PLC said Tuesday that Peter Mather, its U.K. head of country and senior vice president for Europe, will leave the company at the end of the year.

BP said Louise Kingham will succeed Mr. Mather, who has been in the role since 2010. She brings to the company a wealth of knowledge and experience across a broad range of issues within the energy industry, the company said, including 20 years as chief executive officer of the Energy Institute.

Write to Adriano Marchese at adriano.marchese@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-02-21 1332ET