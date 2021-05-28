Log in
    BP.   GB0007980591

BP PLC

(BP.)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 05/28 11:30:00 am
306.875 GBX   +0.11%
BP : p.l.c. advance notice of 2Q results 2021

05/28/2021 | 11:11am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DGAP-News: BP p.l.c. / Key word(s): Quarter Results
BP p.l.c. advance notice of 2Q results 2021

28.05.2021 / 17:10
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

BP p.l.c. advance notice of 2Q results and interim dividend announcement 2021

BP p.l.c. today announces a change to the date on which it expects to release its results for the second quarter ending 30 June 2021 from Tuesday 27 July 2021 to Tuesday 3 August 2021. The updated provisional dividend dates for the second quarter 2021 are available at www.bp.com/financialcalendar.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.


28.05.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

1202249  28.05.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1202249&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 216 B - -
Net income 2021 9 824 M - -
Net Debt 2021 38 621 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 9,16x
Yield 2021 4,82%
Capitalization 87 860 M 87 706 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,59x
EV / Sales 2022 0,54x
Nbr of Employees 63 600
Free-Float 93,9%
Chart BP PLC
Duration : Period :
BP plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 4,94 $
Last Close Price 4,35 $
Spread / Highest target 66,1%
Spread / Average Target 13,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -37,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Bernard Looney Chief Executive Officer & Director
Murray Auchincloss Chief Financial Officer & Director
Helge Lund Chairman
Gordon Young Birrell Executive Vice President-Production & Operations
Paula Rosput Reynolds Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BP PLC20.33%87 706
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION42.07%247 916
CHEVRON CORPORATION21.98%198 609
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD-0.46%172 758
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION19.88%80 597
NESTE OYJ-9.94%49 899