Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  BP plc    BP.   GB0007980591

BP PLC

(BP.)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - CXE - 03/22 12:30:00 pm
307.65 GBX   +0.31%
05:40pBP  : reports 10% drop in overall emissions in 2020
RE
01:39pBERNARD LOONEY : BP CEO Looney receives $2.4 million in 2020 after bonuses binned
RE
01:35pBP  : interests in Rosneft grow to 22% in 2020
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

BP : reports 10% drop in overall emissions in 2020

03/22/2021 | 05:40pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Logo of BP is seen at a petrol station in Kloten

LONDON (Reuters) - BP Plc's greenhouse gas emissions dropped 10% to around 374 million tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent in 2020 from its oil fields to its clients' car exhausts, it said on Monday.

BP includes emissions from the combustion of its products when its customers, for example motorists, use them - also known as Scope 3 emissions - but it excludes gases from oil products BP sells to customers but which it bought from other producers. (Graphic: BP's greenhouse gas emissions, https://graphics.reuters.com/BP-EMISSIONS/bdwvkmjwbvm/chart.png)

In contrast, BP's rival Royal Dutch Shell emitted 1.38 billion tonnes of planet-warming gases from the combustion of fuels it produces itself in addition to the oil products it sells but which are produced by other companies.

BP runs around 20,000 retail fuel stations and its refined fuel sales fell over 11% to 5.3 million barrels per day last year as the coronavirus pandemic dampened demand. Shell owns 46,000 fuel retail stations, the world's biggest such portfolio. (Graphic: BP's fuel sales, https://graphics.reuters.com/BP-EMISSIONS/yzdpxeamdvx/chart.png)

European oil majors are planning to shift away from oil and gas to low-carbon energy, power trading and retail in order to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to net zero by mid-century, including the use of offsets for residual emissions.

(Reporting by Shadia Nasralla and Ron Bousso; editing by Jonathan Oatis)


© Reuters 2021
All news about BP PLC
05:40pBP  : reports 10% drop in overall emissions in 2020
RE
01:39pBERNARD LOONEY : BP CEO Looney receives $2.4 million in 2020 after bonuses binne..
RE
01:35pBP  : interests in Rosneft grow to 22% in 2020
RE
01:27pPRESS RELEASE : bp Annual Report and Form 20-F -8-
DJ
01:27pPRESS RELEASE  : bp Annual Report and Form 20-F -7-
DJ
01:27pPRESS RELEASE : bp Annual Report and Form 20-F -6-
DJ
01:27pPRESS RELEASE  : bp Annual Report and Form 20-F -5-
DJ
01:27pPRESS RELEASE  : bp Annual Report and Form 20-F -4-
DJ
01:27pPRESS RELEASE  : bp Annual Report and Form 20-F -3-
DJ
01:27pPRESS RELEASE  : bp Annual Report and Form 20-F 2020 -2-
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 190 B - -
Net income 2020 -22 238 M - -
Net Debt 2020 45 461 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -2,83x
Yield 2020 8,90%
Capitalization 62 106 M 86 106 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,57x
EV / Sales 2021 0,44x
Nbr of Employees 67 600
Free-Float 93,7%
Chart BP PLC
Duration : Period :
BP plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 4,85 $
Last Close Price 3,07 $
Spread / Highest target 121%
Spread / Average Target 57,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Bernard Looney Chief Executive Officer & Director
Murray Auchincloss Chief Financial Officer
Helge Lund Chairman
David Geoffrey Philip Eyton Group Head-Technology
Andy Hopwood COO & Executive VP-Upstream Strategy
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BP PLC20.37%88 746
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION37.05%255 660
CHEVRON CORPORATION22.42%212 383
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD4.87%184 557
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION18.16%82 450
NESTE OYJ-17.17%49 194
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ