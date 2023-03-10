Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. BP plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BP.   GB0007980591

BP PLC

(BP.)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05:28:43 2023-03-10 am EST
548.05 GBX   -1.61%
05:04aBp : p.l.c. AGM notification of web documents 2023
PU
04:47aBP 2022 emissions unchanged at around 340 million T of CO2 equivalent
RE
04:44aBp : p.l.c. AGM Proxy Form 2023
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

BP : p.l.c. AGM Proxy Form 2023

03/10/2023 | 04:44am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BP p.l.c. Annual General Meeting

Bp's 2023 Notice of meeting and Annual Report and Form 20-F 2022 are available online at bp.com.

This is an important document and requires your immediate attention.

Find out more online bp.com/agm bp.com/annualreport

Shareholder documents are now available to view or download on our website using the above links.

BP p.l.c.'s 114th Annual General Meeting will be held online via the Lumi electronic meeting platform and at ExCeL London, One Western Gateway, Royal Victoria Dock, London E16 1XL, UK starting at 1pm (BST)

on Thursday, 27 April 2023.

Tear here

BP p.l.c. AGM Proxy Form

NAME

I appoint as my proxy the chair of the Annual General Meeting (AGM) to attend and vote for me at the BP p.l.c. AGM starting at 1pm (BST) on Thursday, 27 April 2023 and at any adjournment of the meeting.

IVC:

Event code:

or I appoint as my proxy

NAME OF PROXY

Write the name of your proxy here if you are not appointing the chair.

Your proxy may be anyone of your own choice and does not have to be a shareholder.

The resolutions

The board considers resolutions 1 to 24 to be in the best interests of the company and its shareholders as a whole and recommends that you vote FOR these resolutions. The board does not consider resolution 25 to be in the best interests of the company and its shareholders as a whole and recommends that you vote AGAINST resolution 25. Resolutions 1-20 inclusive will be proposed as ordinary resolutions. For each of these resolutions to be passed, more than 50% of the votes cast must be in favour of the resolution. Resolutions 21-25 inclusive will be proposed as special resolutions. For each of those resolutions to be passed, at least 75% of the votes cast must be in favour of the resolution.

The board recommends you vote FOR resolutions 1 to 24.

FOR

AGAINST WITHHELD

FOR

AGAINST WITHHELD

1. To receive the Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2022

2. To approve the directors' remuneration report

3. To approve the directors' remuneration policy

4. To re-elect H Lund as a director

5. To re-elect B Looney as a director

6. To re-elect M Auchincloss as a director

7. To re-elect P R Reynolds as a director

8. To re-elect M B Meyer as a director

9. To re-elect T Morzaria as a director 10. To re-elect J Sawers as a director

11. To re-elect P Daley as a director

12. To re-elect K Richardson as a director

13. To re-elect J Teyssen as a director

14. To elect A Blanc as a director

15. To elect S Pai as a director Date (DD/MM/YYYY):

Daytime telephone number (this will only be used if your instructions are not clear):

16. To elect H Nagarajan as a director

17. To reappoint Deloitte LLP as auditor

  1. To authorize the audit committee to fix the auditor's remuneration
  2. To authorize the company to make political donations and political expenditure

20. To authorize the directors to allot shares

21. To authorize the disapplication of pre-emption rights

  1. To authorize the additional disapplication of pre-emption rights
  2. To give limited authority for the purchase of its own shares by the company
  3. To authorize the calling of general meetings of the company (not being an annual general meeting) by notice of at least 14 clear days

The board recommends you vote AGAINST resolution 25.

FOR AGAINST WITHHELD

25. Follow This shareholder resolution on climate change targets

Signature of shareholder, attorney

or an authorized officer of a corporate SIGN HERE shareholder or its common seal.

41530_BP_ProxyForm_2023_AW.indd 1

08/03/2023 11:33

BP p.l.c. Annual General Meeting

The BP p.l.c. Annual General Meeting will be held online via the Lumi electronic meeting platform and at ExCeL London, One Western Gateway, Royal Victoria Dock, London, E16 1XL commencing at 1pm (BST) on Thursday, 27 April 2023.

We are convening our meeting as a Hybrid Meeting (as defined in article 42.1(ii) of bp's articles of association). Shareholders can participate online via the Lumi electronic meeting platform and are invited to attend in person. We look forward to welcoming shareholders to attend the AGM, vote and ask questions.

Webcasting:

Guests:

The AGM will be broadcast

The AGM is a private meeting of

live from the bp website at

shareholders and their representatives.

bp.com/agm/webcast

Guests are not entitled to attend the

meeting but may be permitted entry at

the absolute discretion of the company

at all times.

Scan this code or visit the following link to hear from Ben Mathews with a summary of the resolutions at

the 2023 AGM.

bp.com/agm/ notice-of-meeting

bp.com/evoting

To have your say, vote online using the above address and select the ordinary/ preference shareholders option.

bp.com/annualreport

bp's Annual Report and Form 20-F 2022 is now available to view or download on our website using the above address.

bp.com/agm

bp's Notice of Meeting 2023 including voting information is available to view and download on our website using the above address.

Safety notice

At bp, safety comes first and is foundational to everything we do. On arrival in person at the AGM, attendees will be asked to pass through our security systems before entering the meeting. As in previous years, all bags are subject to being searched. We do not permit behaviour that may interfere with anyone's security or safety or the good order of the meeting. Anyone who does not comply may be removed from the meeting. Anyone attempting to take photos, film or record the proceedings may be asked to leave. Please switch off any mobile phones or other electronic communication equipment before the meeting begins.

Bp's 2023 Notice of meeting and Annual Report and Form 20-F 2022 are available online at bp.com.

Shareholders should read all documents before voting at or attending the AGM.

How to fill out your proxy form

  • BP p.l.c. no longer sends paper proxy forms to shareholders by default. We recommend you vote online using your 11- digit investor code (IVC). For more information on paper proxy cards and voting online please visit bp.com/evoting or contact the bp Registrar, Link Group, on freephone 0800 701 107 inside the UK or +44 371 277 1014 from outside the UK. Please note that requests for paper proxy forms will only be accepted until Friday, 14 April 2023 to allow time for these to be posted and returned by you.

Voting deadlines

  • To vote at the AGM, your name must appear on the register of members by 1pm (BST) on Tuesday, 25 April 2023.
  • The bp Registrar, Link Group, must receive your proxy appointment by 1pm (BST) on Tuesday, 25 April 2023.

Completing your proxy form

  • To instruct your proxy to vote your shares according to your wishes, sign the form and mark X in the relevant voting boxes.
  • To instruct your proxy to vote your shares at their discretion, sign the form and leave the voting boxes blank. If you are appointing someone other than the chair of the AGM as your proxy, you should clearly write their name in the NAME OF PROXY box provided and provide your signature in the SIGN HERE box.
  • If the proxy form has been signed on your behalf by your attorney, they should send it to the bp
    Registrar, along with a certified copy of the relevant power of attorney appointing them.

Attending the AGM via the Lumi electronic meeting platform as a proxy or corporate representative

Duly appointed proxies and corporate representatives must contact bp's Registrar, Link Group, in order to obtain their unique credentials to access the Lumi electronic meeting platform.

Contact details

Please use the reply-paid envelope provided, or mail your completed form to the bp Registrar, Link Group, 10th Floor, Central Square,

29 Wellington Street, Leeds, LS1 4DL, UK.

Contact the bp Registrar, Link Group, on freephone 0800 701 107 inside the UK or +44 371 277 1014 from outside the UK.

Find out more online bp.com/agm bp.com/annualreport

Shareholder documents are now available to view or download on our website using the above links.

41530_BP_ProxyForm_2023_AW.indd 2

08/03/2023 11:33

Disclaimer

BP plc published this content on 10 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2023 09:43:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about BP PLC
05:04aBp : p.l.c. AGM notification of web documents 2023
PU
04:47aBP 2022 emissions unchanged at around 340 million T of CO2 equivalent
RE
04:44aBp : p.l.c. AGM Proxy Form 2023
PU
04:24aBp : p.l.c. Notice of Annual General Meeting 2023
PU
04:23aBP CEO Looney's 2022 pay more than doubles to $12 million
RE
02:50aIndonesia invites oil and gas operators to set up carbon capture facilities
RE
03/09CERAWEEK-Trinidad in substantive negotiations with Venezuela on gas project
RE
03/09CERAWEEK-Renewable natural gas land grab ends as suppliers turn to sales
RE
03/09BP : JP Morgan sticks Neutral
MD
03/08CERAWEEK-Collapse in US natgas prices dents market for shale deals
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BP PLC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 225 B - -
Net income 2022 -8 493 M - -
Net Debt 2022 26 455 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -14,5x
Yield 2022 3,50%
Capitalization 119 B 119 B -
EV / Sales 2022 0,65x
EV / Sales 2023 0,56x
Nbr of Employees 65 900
Free-Float 94,9%
Chart BP PLC
Duration : Period :
BP plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 6,64 $
Average target price 7,43 $
Spread / Average Target 12,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bernard Looney Chief Executive Officer & Director
Murray Auchincloss Chief Financial Officer & Director
Helge Lund Chairman
Gordon Young Birrell Executive Vice President-Production & Operations
Paula Rosput Reynolds Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BP PLC17.29%118 827
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION-0.29%444 267
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD-7.38%182 692
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION21.49%86 984
MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION10.30%57 199
VALERO ENERGY CORPORATION4.27%49 096