BP : p.l.c. AGM Proxy Form 2023

BP p.l.c.'s 114th Annual General Meeting will be held online via the Lumi electronic meeting platform and at ExCeL London, One Western Gateway, Royal Victoria Dock, London E16 1XL, UK starting at 1pm (BST)
on Thursday, 27 April 2023.
I appoint as my proxy the chair of the Annual General Meeting (AGM) to attend and vote for me at the BP p.l.c. AGM starting at 1pm (BST) on Thursday, 27 April 2023 and at any adjournment of the meeting.
or I appoint as my proxy
Your proxy may be anyone of your own choice and does not have to be a shareholder.
The resolutions
The board considers resolutions 1 to 24 to be in the best interests of the company and its shareholders as a whole and recommends that you vote FOR these resolutions. The board does not consider resolution 25 to be in the best interests of the company and its shareholders as a whole and recommends that you vote AGAINST resolution 25. Resolutions 1-20 inclusive will be proposed as ordinary resolutions. For each of these resolutions to be passed, more than 50% of the votes cast must be in favour of the resolution. Resolutions 21-25 inclusive will be proposed as special resolutions. For each of those resolutions to be passed, at least 75% of the votes cast must be in favour of the resolution.
The board recommends you vote FOR resolutions 1 to 24.
FOR
AGAINST WITHHELD
FOR
AGAINST WITHHELD
1. To receive the Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2022
2. To approve the directors' remuneration report
3. To approve the directors' remuneration policy
4. To re-elect H Lund as a director
5. To re-elect B Looney as a director
6. To re-elect M Auchincloss as a director
7. To re-elect P R Reynolds as a director
8. To re-elect M B Meyer as a director
9. To re-elect T Morzaria as a director 10. To re-elect J Sawers as a director
11. To re-elect P Daley as a director
12. To re-elect K Richardson as a director
13. To re-elect J Teyssen as a director
14. To elect A Blanc as a director
15. To elect S Pai as a director Date (DD/MM/YYYY):
Daytime telephone number (this will only be used if your instructions are not clear):
16. To elect H Nagarajan as a director
17. To reappoint Deloitte LLP as auditor
To authorize the audit committee to fix the auditor's remuneration
To authorize the company to make political donations and political expenditure
20. To authorize the directors to allot shares
21. To authorize the disapplication of pre-emption rights
To authorize the additional disapplication of pre-emption rights
To give limited authority for the purchase of its own shares by the company
To authorize the calling of general meetings of the company (not being an annual general meeting) by notice of at least 14 clear days
The board recommends you vote AGAINST resolution 25.
FOR AGAINST WITHHELD
25. Follow This shareholder resolution on climate change targets
Signature of shareholder, attorney
or an authorized officer of a corporate shareholder or its common seal.
BP p.l.c. Annual General Meeting
The BP p.l.c. Annual General Meeting will be held online via the Lumi electronic meeting platform and at ExCeL London, One Western Gateway, Royal Victoria Dock, London, E16 1XL commencing at 1pm (BST) on Thursday, 27 April 2023.
We are convening our meeting as a Hybrid Meeting (as defined in article 42.1(ii) of bp's articles of association). Shareholders can participate online via the Lumi electronic meeting platform and are invited to attend in person. We look forward to welcoming shareholders to attend the AGM, vote and ask questions.
Webcasting:
Guests:
The AGM will be broadcast
The AGM is a private meeting of
live from the bp website at
shareholders and their representatives.
bp.com/agm/webcast
Guests are not entitled to attend the
meeting but may be permitted entry at
the absolute discretion of the company
at all times.
Scan this code or visit the following link to hear from Ben Mathews with a summary of the resolutions at
the 2023 AGM.
bp.com/agm/ notice-of-meeting
bp.com/evoting
To have your say, vote online using the above address and select the ordinary/ preference shareholders option.
bp.com/annualreport
bp's Annual Report and Form 20-F 2022 is now available to view or download on our website using the above address.
bp.com/agm
bp's Notice of Meeting 2023 including voting information is available to view and download on our website using the above address.
Safety notice
At bp, safety comes first and is foundational to everything we do. On arrival in person at the AGM, attendees will be asked to pass through our security systems before entering the meeting. As in previous years, all bags are subject to being searched. We do not permit behaviour that may interfere with anyone's security or safety or the good order of the meeting. Anyone who does not comply may be removed from the meeting. Anyone attempting to take photos, film or record the proceedings may be asked to leave. Please switch off any mobile phones or other electronic communication equipment before the meeting begins.
Shareholders should read all documents before voting at or attending the AGM.
How to fill out your proxy form
BP p.l.c. no longer sends paper proxy forms to shareholders by default. We recommend you vote online using your 11- digit investor code (IVC). For more information on paper proxy cards and voting online please visit bp.com/evoting or contact the bp Registrar, Link Group, on freephone 0800 701 107 inside the UK or +44 371 277 1014 from outside the UK. Please note that requests for paper proxy forms will only be accepted until Friday, 14 April 2023 to allow time for these to be posted and returned by you.
Voting deadlines
To vote at the AGM, your name must appear on the register of members by 1pm (BST) on Tuesday, 25 April 2023.
The bp Registrar, Link Group, must receive your proxy appointment by1pm (BST) on Tuesday, 25 April 2023.
Completing your proxy form
To instruct your proxy to vote your shares according to your wishes, sign the form and mark X in the relevant voting boxes.
To instruct your proxy to vote your shares at their discretion, sign the form and leave the voting boxes blank. If you are appointing someone other than the chair of the AGM as your proxy, you should clearly write their name in the NAME OF PROXY box provided and provide your signature in the SIGN HERE box.
If the proxy form has been signed on your behalf by your attorney, they should send it to the bp
Registrar, along with a certified copy of the relevant power of attorney appointing them.
Attending the AGM via the Lumi electronic meeting platform as a proxy or corporate representative
Duly appointed proxies and corporate representatives must contact bp's Registrar, Link Group, in order to obtain their unique credentials to access the Lumi electronic meeting platform.
Contact details
Please use the reply-paid envelope provided, or mail your completed form to the bp Registrar, Link Group, 10th Floor, Central Square,
29 Wellington Street, Leeds, LS1 4DL, UK.
Contact the bp Registrar, Link Group, on freephone 0800 701 107 inside the UK or +44 371 277 1014 from outside the UK.
