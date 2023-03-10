BP : p.l.c. AGM notification of web documents 2023
03/10/2023 | 05:04am EST
BP p.l.c. Annual General Meeting
BP p.l.c.'s 114th Annual General Meeting (AGM or meeting) will be held online via the Lumi electronic meeting platform and at ExCeL London, One Western Gateway, Royal Victoria Dock, London E16 1XL, UK starting at 1pm (BST) on Thursday, 27 April 2023.
This card is formal notification to you that bp's 2023 Notice of meeting and Annual Report and Form 20-F 2022 are now available online at bp.com.
This is an important document and requires your immediate attention.
Online voting is now open bp.com/evoting
Admission card
If you are attending in person, please bring this card and photographic ID with you.
Hybrid AGM
We are convening our AGM as a Hybrid Meeting (as defined in article 42.1(ii) of bp's articles of association). Shareholders can participate online via the Lumi electronic meeting platform and are invited to attend in person.
The documents available online contain the information you need to understand the resolutions to be put to the AGM. Shareholders should read all the documents before voting at or attending the AGM.
Voting instructions must be received by the bp Registrar by 1pm (BST) on Tuesday, 25 April 2023.
bp.com/evoting
You can vote your shares online using the above address and selecting the ordinary/ preference shareholders option.
bp.com/annualreport
bp's Annual Report and Form 20-F 2022 is now available to view or download on our website using the above address.
bp.com/papercopies
If you would like to receive a paper copy of either bp's Notice of Meeting 2023 or Annual Report and Form20-F2022, please order online using the above address.
bp.com/agm
bp's Notice of Meeting 2023 including voting information is now available to view or download on our website using the above address.
Scan this code or visit the following link to hear from Ben Mathews with a summary of the resolutions at the 2023 AGM.
bp.com/agm/ notice-of-meeting
BP p.l.c. no longer sends paper proxy forms to shareholders by default. To have your say, we recommend you vote online using your 11- digit investor code (IVC). For more information on paper proxy cards and voting online please visit bp.com/evoting or contact the bp Registrar, Link Group, on freephone 0800 701 107 inside the UK or +44 371 277 1014 from outside the UK. We encourage all shareholders to vote online, however, if you need a paper proxy please send your request by Friday, 14 April 2023 to allow time for this to be posted and returned by you.
After this date you will need to vote online or attend the AGM in person or online via the Lumi electronic meeting platform to cast your vote.
Safety notice
At bp, safety comes first and is foundational to everything we do. On arrival in person at the AGM, attendees will be asked to pass through our security systems before entering the meeting. As in previous years, all bags are subject to being searched. We do not permit behaviour that may interfere with anyone's security or safety or the good order of the meeting. Anyone who does not comply may be removed from the meeting. Anyone attempting to take photos, film or record the proceedings may be asked to leave. Please switch off any mobile phones or other electronic communication equipment before the meeting begins.