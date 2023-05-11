|
BP : p.l.c. AND SUBSIDIARIES - Form 6-K
BP p.l.c. AND SUBSIDIARIES
FORM 6-K DATED 11 MAY 2023
Table of Contents
EX-5.1
EX-5.2
|Analyst Recommendations on BP PLC
|Sales 2023
225 B
|Net income 2023
19 691 M
|Net Debt 2023
22 699 M
|P/E ratio 2023
|5,52x
|Yield 2023
|4,35%
|Capitalization
108 B
108 B
|EV / Sales 2023
|0,58x
|EV / Sales 2024
|0,56x
|Nbr of Employees
|67 600
|Free-Float
|94,9%
Duration :
Period :
Technical analysis trends BP PLC
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bearish
|Neutral
|Bullish
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|22
|Last Close Price
|6,15 $
|Average target price
|7,71 $
|Spread / Average Target
|25,5%
|1st jan.
|Capi. (M$)
|BP PLC
|2.57%
|107 590