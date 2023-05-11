Advanced search
    BP.   GB0007980591

BP PLC

(BP.)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:14 2023-05-11 am EDT
477.70 GBX   -0.86%
01:04pBp : p.l.c. AND SUBSIDIARIES - Form 6-K
PU
12:31pCms : BP p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information
EQ
10:51aTravelCenters of America Stockholders Approve Pending BP Transaction; Transaction Expected to Close on May 15, 2023
AQ
BP : p.l.c. AND SUBSIDIARIES - Form 6-K

05/11/2023 | 01:04pm EDT
Disclaimer

BP plc published this content on 11 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 May 2023 17:03:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 225 B - -
Net income 2023 19 691 M - -
Net Debt 2023 22 699 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 5,52x
Yield 2023 4,35%
Capitalization 108 B 108 B -
EV / Sales 2023 0,58x
EV / Sales 2024 0,56x
Nbr of Employees 67 600
Free-Float 94,9%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 6,15 $
Average target price 7,71 $
Spread / Average Target 25,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bernard Looney Chief Executive Officer & Director
Murray Auchincloss Chief Financial Officer & Director
Helge Lund Chairman
Gordon Young Birrell Executive Vice President-Production & Operations
Paula Rosput Reynolds Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BP PLC2.57%107 590
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION-2.32%435 591
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD-1.99%193 552
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION38.46%105 292
MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION-4.01%47 401
PHILLIPS 66-9.70%43 239
