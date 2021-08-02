Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. BP plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BP.   GB0007980591

BP PLC

(BP.)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 07/30 11:37:15 am
289.2 GBX   -2.12%
02:01aPRESS RELEASE : BP p.l.c.: Director Declaration
DJ
02:01aBP P.L.C. : Director Declaration
EQ
07/30European ADRs Drop Nearly 0.5% as Miners, Drillers Lag
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

BP p.l.c.: Director Declaration

08/02/2021 | 02:01am EDT
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
BP p.l.c.: Director Declaration

02.08.2021 / 08:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

BP p.l.c.
Director Declaration

BP p.l.c. announces that with effect from 29 July 2021, Karen Richardson, Non-Executive Director of BP p.l.c. has become a director of Doma Holdings, Inc (formerly Capitol Investment Corp. V), a corporation listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Her appointment follows the completion of a business combination agreement between Doma Holdings, Inc and States Title Holding, Inc. (of which Karen Richardson was already a director).

This notice is given in fulfilment of the obligation under paragraph 9.6.14R (2) of the Listing Rules.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.


02.08.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

1223242  02.08.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1223242&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
