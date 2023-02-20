EQS-News: BP p.l.c. / Key word(s): Personnel

BP p.l.c.: Director Declaration



20.02.2023 / 18:55 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





BP p.l.c.

Director Declaration

BP p.l.c. announces that with effect from 15 February 2023, Karen Richardson, Non-Executive Director of BP p.l.c., has become a director of Exponent, Inc. a US-quoted company.

This notice is given in fulfilment of the obligation under paragraph 9.6.14R (2) of the Listing Rules.

