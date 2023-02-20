Advanced search
    BP.   GB0007980591

BP PLC

(BP.)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:10 2023-02-20 am EST
558.20 GBX   -0.30%
12:56pBp P.l.c. : Director Declaration
EQ
07:21aUber to introduce EVs in India in push to clean cars
RE
02/17BP : Buy rating from UBS
MD
BP p.l.c.: Director Declaration

02/20/2023 | 12:56pm EST
EQS-News: BP p.l.c. / Key word(s): Personnel
BP p.l.c.: Director Declaration

20.02.2023 / 18:55 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

BP p.l.c.  

Director Declaration  

  

BP p.l.c. announces that with effect from 15 February 2023, Karen Richardson, Non-Executive Director of BP p.l.c., has become a director of Exponent, Inc. a US-quoted company.

  

This notice is given in fulfilment of the obligation under paragraph 9.6.14R (2) of the Listing Rules. 

 

 

 

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.


20.02.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: BP p.l.c.
1 St James's Square
SW1Y 4PD London
United Kingdom
ISIN: GB0007980591
WKN: 850517
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1564303

 
End of News EQS News Service

1564303  20.02.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1564303&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 225 B - -
Net income 2022 -8 493 M - -
Net Debt 2022 26 455 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -14,7x
Yield 2022 3,46%
Capitalization 121 B 121 B -
EV / Sales 2022 0,66x
EV / Sales 2023 0,56x
Nbr of Employees 65 900
Free-Float 94,9%
