BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding

03/31/2021 | 01:56pm EDT
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding

31.03.2021 / 19:55
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

BP p.l.c.

Notification of transactions of persons discharging managerial responsibility or connected persons

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Robert John Sawers
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Non-Executive Director
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name BP p.l.c.
b) LEI 213800LH1BZH3DI6G760
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		 Ordinary shares of $0.25

GB0007980591
b) Nature of the transaction Shares acquired through participation in a dividend reinvestment plan (DRIP)
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s)                                 Volume(s)

£3.0234                                       141
d) Aggregated information

- Volume

- Price

- Total

141

£3.0234

£426. 30
e) Date of the transaction 26 March 2021
f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange XLON
 

 

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Avril Shelley Helen Sawers
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Person Closely Associated with Robert John Sawers
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name BP p.l.c.
b) LEI 213800LH1BZH3DI6G760
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		 Ordinary shares of $0.25

GB0007980591
b) Nature of the transaction Shares acquired through participation in a dividend reinvestment plan (DRIP)
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s)                                 Volume(s)

£3.0234                                      141
d) Aggregated information

- Volume

- Price

- Total

141

£3.0234

£426.30
e) Date of the transaction 26 March 2021
f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange XLON
 


This notice is given in fulfilment of the obligation under Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation.

This notice is given in fulfilment of the obligation under Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation.


31.03.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

1180329  31.03.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1180329&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
