Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. BP plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BP.   GB0007980591

BP PLC

(BP.)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 06/14 10:32:24 am
333.525 GBX   +2.84%
10:11aBP P.L.C. : Director/PDMR Shareholding
EQ
10:11aPRESS RELEASE  : BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding
DJ
04:50aUK’s BP Joins Aker, Statkraft In Norwegian Renewable Energy Quest
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding

06/14/2021 | 10:11am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DGAP-News: BP p.l.c. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding

14.06.2021 / 16:10
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

BP p.l.c.

Notification of transactions of persons discharging managerial responsibility or persons closely associated

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Bernard Looney
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Chief executive officer / Director
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name BP p.l.c.
b) LEI 213800LH1BZH3DI6G760
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		 Ordinary shares of $0.25

GB0007980591
b) Nature of the transaction Shares acquired through participation in the BP ShareMatch UK Plan
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s)

Volume(s)

£3.2475

95
d) Aggregated information

- Volume

- Price

- Total		 95

£3.2475

£308.51
e) Date of the transaction 10 June 2021
f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue
 

 

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Julia Emanuele
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Person Closely Associated with Murray Auchincloss, chief financial officer
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name BP p.l.c.
b) LEI 213800LH1BZH3DI6G760
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		 Ordinary shares of $0.25

GB0007980591
b) Nature of the transaction Shares acquired through participation in the BP ShareMatch UK Plan
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s)

Volume(s)

£3.2475

97
d) Aggregated information

- Volume

- Price

- Total		 97

£3.2475

£315.01
e) Date of the transaction 10 June 2021
f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue
 

 

This notice is given in fulfilment of the obligation under Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.


14.06.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

1207773  14.06.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1207773&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
All news about BP PLC
10:11aBP P.L.C. : Director/PDMR Shareholding
EQ
10:11aPRESS RELEASE  : BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding
DJ
04:50aUK’s BP Joins Aker, Statkraft In Norwegian Renewable Energy Quest
MT
04:34aBP  : Aker and Statkraft join forces for offshore wind in the Norwegian North Se..
PU
04:34aBP  : Our latest step in offshore wind
PU
04:16aBP P L C  : Statkraft, Aker Team Up on Offshore Wind Energy Project in the Norwe..
MT
03:28aAker, BP, Statkraft Partner To Develop Offshore Wind In Norwegian North Sea
MT
03:21aBP joins consortium seeking wind power off Norway
RE
02:31aAker, bp and Statkraft join forces for offshore wind in the Norwegian North S..
AQ
02:31aAker, bp and Statkraft join forces for offshore wind in the Norwegian North S..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 227 B - -
Net income 2021 9 801 M - -
Net Debt 2021 40 037 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 9,70x
Yield 2021 4,59%
Capitalization 92 199 M 92 199 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,58x
EV / Sales 2022 0,54x
Nbr of Employees 63 600
Free-Float 93,9%
Chart BP PLC
Duration : Period :
BP plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 4,94 $
Last Close Price 4,57 $
Spread / Highest target 58,1%
Spread / Average Target 8,06%
Spread / Lowest Target -38,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Bernard Looney Chief Executive Officer & Director
Murray Auchincloss Chief Financial Officer & Director
Helge Lund Chairman
Gordon Young Birrell Executive Vice President-Production & Operations
Paula Rosput Reynolds Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BP PLC27.28%92 199
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION50.82%263 199
CHEVRON CORPORATION27.78%208 057
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD11.48%191 884
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION21.90%83 500
NESTE OYJ-7.20%51 000