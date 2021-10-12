Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. BP plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BP.   GB0007980591

BP PLC

(BP.)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding

10/12/2021 | 02:16pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DGAP-News: BP p.l.c. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding

12.10.2021 / 20:15
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

BP p.l.c.

Notification of transactions of persons discharging managerial responsibility or persons closely associated

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Bernard Looney
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Chief executive officer / Director
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name BP p.l.c.
b) LEI 213800LH1BZH3DI6G760
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		 Ordinary shares of $0.25

GB0007980591
b) Nature of the transaction Shares acquired through participation in the BP ShareMatch UK Plan
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s)  £3.5355

Volume(s)  87


 
d) Aggregated information

- Volume

- Price

- Total

87

£3.5355

£307.59
e) Date of the transaction 11 October 2021
f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue
 

 

 

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Julia Emanuele
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Person Closely Associated with Murray Auchincloss, chief financial officer
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name BP p.l.c.
b) LEI 213800LH1BZH3DI6G760
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		 Ordinary shares of $0.25

GB0007980591
b) Nature of the transaction Shares acquired through participation in the BP ShareMatch UK Plan
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s)  £3.5355

Volume(s)  105


 
d) Aggregated information

- Volume

- Price

- Total

105

£3.5355

£371.23
e) Date of the transaction 11 October 2021
f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue
 


This notice is given in fulfilment of the obligation under Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.


12.10.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

1240304  12.10.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1240304&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
All news about BP PLC
02:16pPRESS RELEASE : BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding
DJ
02:16pBP P.L.C. : Director/PDMR Shareholding
EQ
07:27aROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Gazprom Reportedly Starts Pumping More Gas to Stabilize European Energ..
MT
07:05aCOGNITE : Signs New Agreement With bp to Provide Single Consolidated Data Layer for bp's W..
BU
06:47aIEA Study Looks Into Ammonia Production, Improvements to Achieve Net-Zero Emissions
MT
06:39aEU Reportedly Studying Option to Jointly Buy Natural Gas to Protect Against Price Incre..
MT
06:00aSoaring Energy Prices May Put Economic Activity at Risk, IEA Says
MT
05:33a24 New Countries Join Global Methane Pledge
MT
05:25aOil Price Surge Spooks US Equity Markets as US Dollar Rallies, OANDA Analyst Says
MT
04:51aUS Equity Indices Lose Gains Amid Inflation Concerns, Commerzbank Notes
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BP PLC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 162 B - -
Net income 2021 13 471 M - -
Net Debt 2021 39 297 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 7,44x
Yield 2021 4,41%
Capitalization 97 496 M 97 776 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,85x
EV / Sales 2022 0,73x
Nbr of Employees 63 600
Free-Float 93,9%
Chart BP PLC
Duration : Period :
BP plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 4,90 $
Average target price 5,16 $
Spread / Average Target 5,46%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bernard Looney Chief Executive Officer & Director
Murray Auchincloss Chief Financial Officer & Director
Helge Lund Chairman
Gordon Young Birrell Executive Vice President-Production & Operations
Paula Rosput Reynolds Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BP PLC41.41%97 805
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION49.35%260 618
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD33.61%223 341
CHEVRON CORPORATION26.86%207 180
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION15.85%81 627
NESTE OYJ-19.90%42 118