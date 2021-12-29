Log in
BP P.L.C. : Director/PDMR Shareholding
EQ
12/23BP : welcomes Aker BP's proposed acquisition of Lundin Energy's oil and gas business
PU
12/22BP P.L.C. : Transaction in Own Shares
EQ
BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding

12/29/2021 | 03:01am EST
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding

29.12.2021 / 09:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

BP p.l.c.

Notification of transactions of persons discharging managerial responsibility or connected persons

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Julia Emanuele
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Person Closely Associated with Murray Auchincloss, chief financial officer
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name BP p.l.c.
b) LEI 213800LH1BZH3DI6G760
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		 Ordinary shares of $0.25

GB0007980591
b) Nature of the transaction Shares acquired through participation in a dividend reinvestment plan (DRIP), in relation to her ordinary shareholding in her Share Plan Account
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s)

Volume(s)

£3.33429

48
d) Aggregated information

- Volume
- Price
- Total		 48

£3.33429

£160.05
e) Date of the transaction 22 December 2021
f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue
 

 

 

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Julia Emanuele
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Person Closely Associated with Murray Auchincloss, chief financial officer
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name BP p.l.c.
b) LEI 213800LH1BZH3DI6G760
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		 Ordinary shares of $0.25

GB0007980591
b) Nature of the transaction Shares acquired through participation in a dividend reinvestment plan (DRIP), in relation to her ShareMatch UK holding
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s)

Volume(s)

£3.3375

99
d) Aggregated information

- Volume
- Price
- Total		 99

£3.3375

£330.41
e) Date of the transaction 22 December 2021
f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue
 


This notice is given in fulfilment of the obligation under Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.


29.12.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

1262933  29.12.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1262933&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
