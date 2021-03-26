Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  BP plc    BP.   GB0007980591

BP PLC

(BP.)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - CXE - 03/26 06:09:14 am
299.225 GBX   +1.88%
06:02aPRESS RELEASE : BP p.l.c.: Notice of AGM
DJ
06:02aBP P.L.C. : Notice of AGM
EQ
05:28aRecovery optimism pushes UK stocks higher; Smiths Group shines
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

BP p.l.c.: Notice of AGM

03/26/2021 | 06:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DGAP-News: BP p.l.c. / Key word(s): AGM/EGM
BP p.l.c.: Notice of AGM

26.03.2021 / 11:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

BP P.L.C. NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

BP p.l.c. ('the Company') announces that the Notice of Meeting for the Company's 2021 Annual General Meeting ('AGM') has been published today.

The Notice of Meeting for the 2021 AGM is available at bp.com/notice. Copies of the Notice, the proxy card and the notification of availability have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

Copies of the documents referred to above may also be obtained from:

The Company Secretary's Office
BP p.l.c.
1 St James's Square
London
SW1Y 4PD
Tel: +44 (0)20 7496 4000

The AGM is scheduled to take place at the Company's registered office, 1 St. James's Square, London, SW1Y 4PD, UK and electronically, starting at 11:00am BST on Wednesday, 12 May 2021.

Please refer to the important information contained in the Notice of Meeting in relation to participation in the AGM this year.

At present the measures put in place by the UK government in response to the COVID-19 pandemic mean that the Company cannot hold the meeting in the usual way in person. In these exceptional circumstances, the Company is therefore planning to hold the AGM this year as a combined physical and electronic meeting (that is a "hybrid meeting" as defined in article 42.1(ii) of the Company's articles of association). Due to the current restrictions, shareholders, proxies and others will not be permitted to attend the physical location for the AGM but can attend using the electronic meeting platform.


The Company continues to monitor developments in UK government guidance relating to the COVID-19 situation. If circumstances change materially before the date of the meeting, the Company may adapt proposed AGM arrangements. Any changes to AGM arrangements will be notified as early as possible before the date of the meeting via bp.com/agm and a regulatory announcement.

The total of the votes cast by shareholders for or against or withheld on each resolution to be put to the meeting will be published on bp.com on or shortly before Thursday 13 May 2021.

 

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.


26.03.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

1178887  26.03.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1178887&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
All news about BP PLC
06:02aPRESS RELEASE : BP p.l.c.: Notice of AGM
DJ
06:02aBP P.L.C. : Notice of AGM
EQ
05:28aRecovery optimism pushes UK stocks higher; Smiths Group shines
RE
04:32aPRESS RELEASE : BP p.l.c.: bp announces non-executive director retirement
DJ
04:32aBP P.L.C. : bp announces non-executive director retirement
EQ
03/24UK Government to Analyze 'Plan for Growth' with UK Corporate Heads
MT
03/24BP  : Shaping the future of HSE
PU
03/24BP  : Progress against our goals
PU
03/24BP  : Moody's Downgrades BP to A2 from A1, Improves Outlook to Stable from Negat..
MT
03/23BP  : p.l.c. - bp files Annual Report and Form 20-F for 2020
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 232 B - -
Net income 2021 6 337 M - -
Net Debt 2021 40 579 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 12,7x
Yield 2021 5,20%
Capitalization 81 822 M 81 718 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,53x
EV / Sales 2022 0,48x
Nbr of Employees 63 600
Free-Float 93,3%
Chart BP PLC
Duration : Period :
BP plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 4,86 $
Last Close Price 4,04 $
Spread / Highest target 68,5%
Spread / Average Target 20,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -32,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Bernard Looney Chief Executive Officer & Director
Murray Auchincloss Chief Financial Officer
Helge Lund Chairman
David Geoffrey Philip Eyton Group Head-Technology
Andy Hopwood COO & Executive VP-Upstream Strategy
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BP PLC15.27%88 746
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION36.29%255 660
CHEVRON CORPORATION24.42%212 383
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD0.31%184 557
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION14.70%82 450
NESTE OYJ-18.04%49 194
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ