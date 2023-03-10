This is an important document and requires your immediate attention
Notice of bp Annual General Meeting 2023
The BP p.l.c. Annual General Meeting will be a hybrid meeting, held online via the Lumi electronic meeting platform and at ExCeL London, One Western Gateway, Royal Victoria Dock, London E16 1XL, UK.
Commencing at: 1pm BST on Thursday, 27 April 2023.
If you are in any doubt about the action you should take, you should consult an independent financial advisor. If you have recently sold or transferred your shares in BP p.l.c. you should forward this document to your bank, stockbroker or other agent through whom the sale or transfer was effected for transmission to the purchaser or transferee.
The registered office of BP p.l.c. is:
1 St James's Square, London SW1Y 4PD, UK. Tel: +44 (0)20 7496 4000
Registered in England and Wales No. 102498
Find out more online bp.com/agm
Contents
01
Letter from the chair
02
Key shareholder dates and times
17-18
Joining the
AGM online
- Attending
- Voting
- Asking questions
03-04
08-12
Get involved and
Director biographies
have your say
13-16
05-07
Notes to
Notice
the resolutions
of meeting
19-20
21-26
Joining the
Shareholder
AGM in person
FAQs
- Attending
27
- Voting
Other information
- Asking questions
28-29
Appendix
30
Contact details
Key
Online
In person
Participating in the Annual
General Meeting
The BP p.l.c. Annual General Meeting (AGM or meeting) will be a hybrid meeting, held online via the Lumi electronic meeting platform and at ExCeL London commencing at 1pm BST on Thursday, 27 April 2023.
Safety notice
At bp, safety comes first and is foundational to everything we do.
On arrival, attendees will be asked to pass through our security systems before entering the meeting. As in previous years, all bags are subject to being searched.
We do not permit behaviour that may interfere with anyone's security or safety or the good order of the meeting. Anyone who does not comply may be removed from the meeting.
Anyone attempting to take photos, film or record the proceedings may be asked to leave.
Please switch off any mobile phones or other electronic communication equipment before the meeting begins.
How to vote
Your vote matters. If you cannot attend the meeting on the day, please vote your shares by appointing a proxy.
You can vote online at bp.com/evoting or mybpshares.com. You can also vote via CREST by procedures described in my CREST manual at my.euroclear.com or via Proxymity at proxymity.io.
See shareholder FAQs on pages 21-26 to understand which voting process is applicable to you
See notes on pages 17-20 for further details on how to attend the meeting
Letter from the chair
Whether you participate online or in person, the AGM is your opportunity to have your say as bp navigates the energy transition in pursuit of its net zero ambition. By participating, you can help us keep up the momentum for bp's transformation.
Dear fellow shareholder,
I am pleased to invite you to the 2023 AGM of BP p.l.c. (bp or the company) to be held at 1pm British Summer Time (BST) on Thursday, 27 April 2023.
Welcoming you to the meeting
The AGM is an important event in the company's calendar. Since 2020, we have taken steps to modify the AGM, digitizing the format and creating an opportunity to hear from more of our shareholders, wherever they may be in the world on the day. Building on the success of last year's hybrid meeting, I look forward to welcoming our shareholders whether they join us online or, for those who wish to travel to the venue, in person at the meeting.
Business of the meeting
The resolutions to be proposed at the AGM are set out in this Notice together with explanatory notes in each case. There are two resolutions in particular that I would like to draw to your attention: resolution 25, submitted by a shareholder group and resolution 3 which relates
to our remuneration policy.
Resolution 25
As in 2022, a shareholder group co-ordinated by Follow This has proposed a resolution (resolution 25), which can be found on page 7, with a
supporting statement on page 28.
The board does notsupport this resolution.
We do not consider it to be in the best interests of the company and its shareholders because it is unclear, it encroaches on the board's accountability to set the company's strategy, and it is simplistic and disruptive. Our full statement on this resolution is set out on page 29of this Notice.
As was the case in response to resolutions proposed by Follow This in 2019, 2021 and again
in 2022, the board recommends that you vote against this resolution. We are grateful to shareholders for their support in voting with the board's recommendation and rejecting such resolutions in prior years.
Net zero ambition
In 2022, we were pleased with the support we received from shareholders for our net zero ambition report, with 88.5% of votes cast in favour. Your support has further increased the confidence we have that the strategy bp set out in 2020 is working - as we pursue our aims to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, or sooner, across operations, production and sales. We believe our 2022 full year results demonstrate that we are performing while transforming. Indeed, as bp set out on 7 February 2023, we plan to invest more in bp's transition growth engines and more into today's oil and gas system. And we are delivering for shareholders through an increase in our resilient dividend and delivery of a material share buyback programme.
We provide comprehensive details of the progress we are making in our annual report, our sustainability report and our net zero ambition progress update, all of which are available online bp.com/reportingcentre. We said last year that we recognize shareholder and other stakeholder expectations will evolve, so we will continue to engage and to monitor developments. We will also consider whether to offer a further shareholder vote on our net zero ambition in the future,
if we believe it is appropriate to do so.
Resolution 3 (remuneration policy)
At the meeting, we are seeking approval for the renewal of the directors' remuneration policy. Led by Paula Reynolds, the chair of bp's remuneration committee, a range of shareholders have been engaged in order to understand their priorities. The new policy builds on the previous version and has been developed taking account of the valuable feedback we have received, mindful of our responsibility to make sure that we are rewarding our employees appropriately for the work that they have undertaken and the superior performance they have delivered. Details are set out in the bp Annual Report and Form 20-F 2022.
The board believes that resolutions 1 to 24 are in the best interests of the company and its shareholders and recommends that you vote in
favour of each of them, as I and the other members of the board intend to do in respect of our own shareholdings. However, as explained above, we recommend that you vote against resolution 25.
Voting and asking questions
Full details of how to submit your votes and questions and to attend the meeting online and in person are contained within this Notice.
Whether or not you are able to join us on the day, I encourage you to participate in the meeting. We value your input, so have provided a range of ways in which you can join, ask questions and submit your votes.
We encourage you to use the opportunity to share your questions in advance of the meeting. Submitting your questions in advance allows more time for relevant information to be gathered.
For those of you who are participants in a bp employee share plan, you may find it helpful to refer to information provided through our internal communication channels on how to vote, in addition to the guidance contained within
this Notice.
To further improve shareholder accessibility to the AGM, our company secretary, Ben Mathews, has recorded a short video explaining the resolutions
and how to take part (further detail on page 3).
Voting results
The voting results will be announced through a regulatory information service and will be published on our website at bp.com/agm as soon as practicable following the AGM.
On behalf of your board, I would like to thank you for your continued support and look forward to welcoming you to our AGM.
Helge Lund
Chair
10 March 2023
Notice of bp Annual General Meeting 2023
1
Key shareholder dates and times
Before the meeting
The day of the meeting
Ordinary and preference
American depositary share (ADS)
shareholders
holders
Lumi platform opens to pre-submit
10 March
10 March
questions
mybpshares and eVote open
10 March
N/A
to submit votes and questions
CREST and Proxymity open
10 March
N/A
to submit votes
Last day/time to pre-submit
5pm BST, 20 April
11am ET, 20 April
questions via the Lumi platform
or mybpshares
Last day/time to contact the bp
1pm BST, 24 April
11.59pm ET, 24 April
Registrar for Lumi platform access
login for proxies and corporate
representatives
Last day/time to submit votes via
1pm BST, 25 April
N/A
mybpshares and eVote
Last day/time to submit
1pm BST, 25 April
N/A
votes via CREST or Proxymity
Last day/time for receipt
1pm BST, 25 April
8am ET, 25 April
of proxy forms/instructions
For those attending in person,
11am BST, 27 April
5am ET, 27 April
registration opens at the venue
For those attending online, Lumi
12:45pm BST, 27 April
6:45am ET, 27 April
platform reopens to ask questions
via written submission
For those attending online,
12.45pm BST, 27 April
6:45am ET, 27 April
teleconference line opens to ask
questions at the meeting via audio
For those attending online and in
1pm BST, 27 April
7am ET, 27 April
person, chair opens the AGM
Find out more
Our corporate website, bp.com, is the principal means we use to communicate with our shareholders. There is a wealth of information online including:
A copy of the bp Annual Report and Form 20-F 2022, which includes our Strategic report
All the latest news, press releases and investor presentations
A detailed account of our approach to corporate governance at bp
2 Notice of bp Annual General Meeting 2023
Get involved and have your say
Joining the AGM
Online
Shareholders are encouraged to participate in the AGM online via the Lumi electronic meeting platform.
-
step-by-stepguide on how to join the meeting via the Lumi electronic meeting platform, including how to submit your votes and questions, can be found on pages 17-18. These instructions are summarized in a video from our company secretary (see below). You can log in to either Lumi or mybpshares and submit any questions you might have in advance of the meeting, so that your views are heard even if you are unable to participate on the day. More information on deadlines and question submissions
in advance of the AGM can be found on pages 2and 22.
In person
Alternatively, you may attend the meeting in person at ExCeL London, One Western Gateway, Royal Victoria Dock, London E16 1XL. A step-by-step guide on how to attend the AGM in person can be found on pages 19-20.
Viewing the AGM
Broadcast
All of our stakeholders are welcome to view the AGM via the webcast. This can be accessed at bp.com/agm/webcast where online instructions are provided. Shareholders should note that the webcast is not interactive. If you wish to participate in or vote at the meeting, you should join the meeting online via the Lumi electronic meeting platform, or in person, rather than viewing the broadcast. If you cannot attend the meeting, please vote and submit questions in advance, or appoint a proxy
on your behalf.
Learn more on how to have your say
We have arranged a number of ways in which you can join our AGM, ask questions and submit your votes.
This brief video sets out details on how you can participate and to explain the resolutions on which we are asking you to vote.
Ben Mathews
Company secretary
Scan to watch
Please scan the QR code or visit
bp.com/agm/notice-of-meeting
to watch Ben Mathews' video
Notice of bp Annual General Meeting 2023
3
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
BP plc published this content on 10 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2023 09:23:05 UTC.