    BP.   GB0007980591

BP PLC

(BP.)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  09:30 2022-06-20 am EDT
392.20 GBX   +3.36%
09:21aBP P.L.C. : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
04:13aLondon's FTSE 100 rises on boost from energy, financial stocks
RE
01:21aBP rubbishes Rosneft claims it was u-turning
AQ
BP p.l.c. : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

06/20/2022 | 09:21am EDT
BP p.l.c.: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with themDirector/PDMR Shareholding

20.06.2022 / 15:20
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

BP p.l.c.

Notification of transactions of persons discharging managerial responsibility or persons closely associated

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Julia Emanuele
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Person Closely Associated with Murray Auchincloss, chief financial officer / Director
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name  BP p.l.c.
b) LEI 213800LH1BZH3DI6G760
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		 Ordinary shares of $0.25
GB0007980591
b) Nature of the transaction 11,565 share units (in the form of ordinary shares) awarded under the bp Share Value Plan.
c) Price(s) and volume(s)  
Price(s): Nil
Volume(s): 11,565
d) Aggregated information
-      Volume
 
-      Price
 
-      Total		  
11,565
 
Nil consideration (market value £3.79)
 
Nil (market value £43,831.35)
e) Date of the transaction 17 June 2022
f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

This notice is given in fulfilment of the obligation under Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation.

 

 

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.


20.06.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: BP p.l.c.
1 St James's Square
SW1Y 4PD London
United Kingdom

 
End of News DGAP News Service

76279  20.06.2022 



© EQS 2022
