    BP.   GB0007980591

BP PLC

(BP.)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:37 2022-07-01 am EDT
383.10 GBX   -1.34%
11:21aBP P.L.C. : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
09:40aFactbox-Western companies in Russian oil and gas sector
05:24aRussia Tightens Grip on Sakhalin-2 LNG Project -- 2nd Update
DJ
BP p.l.c. : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

07/01/2022 | 11:21am EDT
BP p.l.c.: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

01.07.2022 / 17:20
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

BP p.l.c.

Notification of transactions of persons discharging managerial responsibility or connected persons

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Julia Emanuele
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Person Closely Associated with Murray Auchincloss,
chief financial officer
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform,
auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name  BP p.l.c.
b) LEI 213800LH1BZH3DI6G760
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of
transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		 Ordinary shares of $0.25
GB0007980591
b) Nature of the transaction Shares acquired through participation in a dividend reinvestment plan (DRIP), in relation to her ordinary shareholding in her Share Plan Account
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)
£4.07212 62
d) Aggregated information
-      Volume
-      Price
-      Total		  
62
£4.07212
£252.47
e) Date of the transaction 01 July 2022
f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

 

 

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Julia Emanuele
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Person Closely Associated with Murray Auchincloss,
chief financial officer
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform,
auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name  BP p.l.c.
b) LEI 213800LH1BZH3DI6G760
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of
transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		 Ordinary shares of $0.25
GB0007980591
b) Nature of the transaction Shares acquired through participation in a dividend reinvestment plan (DRIP), in relation to her ShareMatch UK holding
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)
£3.865 99
d) Aggregated information
-      Volume
-      Price
-      Total		  
99
£3.865
£382.64
e) Date of the transaction 01 July 2022
f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

 

This notice is given in fulfilment of the obligation under Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation.

 

 

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.


01.07.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: BP p.l.c.
1 St James's Square
SW1Y 4PD London
United Kingdom

 
End of News DGAP News Service

76603  01.07.2022 

© EQS 2022
