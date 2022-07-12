Log in
    BP.   GB0007980591

BP PLC

(BP.)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  08:38 2022-07-12 am EDT
379.68 GBX   -1.28%
08:26aBP P.L.C. : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
07/11Fourteen firms to get oil from U.S. strategic reserve in latest sale
RE
07/11BP P.L.C. : Release of a capital market information
EQ
BP p.l.c. : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

07/12/2022 | 08:26am EDT
BP p.l.c.: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

12.07.2022 / 14:25
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

BP p.l.c.
Notification of transactions of persons discharging managerial responsibility or persons closely associated

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Bernard Looney
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Chief executive officer / Director
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name BP p.l.c.
b) LEI 213800LH1BZH3DI6G760
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		 Ordinary shares of $0.25
GB0007980591
b) Nature of the transaction Shares acquired through participation in the BP ShareMatch UK Plan
c) Price(s) and volume(s)  
Price(s) Volume(s)
£3.8655 80
d) Aggregated information
-      Volume
 
-      Price
 
-      Total		  
80
 
£3.8655
 
£309.24
e) Date of the transaction 11 July 2022
f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue
 
1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Julia Emanuele
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Person Closely Associated with Murray Auchincloss, chief financial officer
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name BP p.l.c.
b) LEI 213800LH1BZH3DI6G760
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		 Ordinary shares of $0.25
GB0007980591
b) Nature of the transaction Shares acquired through participation in the BP ShareMatch UK Plan
c) Price(s) and volume(s)  
Price(s) Volume(s)
£3.8655 98
d) Aggregated information
-      Volume
 
-      Price
 
-      Total		  
 
98
 
£3.8655
 
£378.82
e) Date of the transaction 11 July 2022
f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

 
This notice is given in fulfilment of the obligation under Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation.
 


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.


12.07.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: BP p.l.c.
1 St James's Square
SW1Y 4PD London
United Kingdom

 
End of News DGAP News Service

76855  12.07.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1396351&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
