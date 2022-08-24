Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. BP plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BP.   GB0007980591

BP PLC

(BP.)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-08-24 am EDT
452.95 GBX   -1.40%
01:31pBP P.L.C. : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
05:04aGrowth fears drag on FTSE 100; AVEVA soars as Schneider mulls buyout
RE
02:43aBP : Buy rating from Barclays
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

BP p.l.c. : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

08/24/2022 | 01:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


BP p.l.c.: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

24.08.2022 / 19:29
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

BP p.l.c.

Notification of transactions of persons discharging managerial responsibility or persons closely associated

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a Name Karen Richardson
2 Reason for the notification
a Position/status Non-Executive Director
b Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a Name BP p.l.c.
b LEI 213800LH1BZH3DI6G760
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		 American Depositary Shares (each representing 6 ordinary shares of $0.25 each)
US0556221044
b Nature of the transaction Purchase of ADSs.
c Price(s) and volume(s)  
Price(s) $32.3084

Volume(s) 3,095
 
d Aggregated information
-      Volume
 
-      Price
 
-      Total		  
3,095
 
$32.3084
 
$99,994.50
e Date of the transaction 2022/08/24
f Place of the transaction New York Stock Exchange - XNYS

 

This notice is given in fulfilment of the obligation under Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

 


24.08.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: BP p.l.c.
1 St James's Square
SW1Y 4PD London
United Kingdom

 
End of News DGAP News Service

77653  24.08.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1427705&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about BP PLC
01:31pBP P.L.C. : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
05:04aGrowth fears drag on FTSE 100; AVEVA soars as Schneider mulls buyout
RE
02:43aBP : Buy rating from Barclays
MD
08/23European ADRs Move Higher in Tuesday Trading
MT
08/22BP : If you think of bp as simply a traditional oil major, think again
PU
08/22BP : Leading Chinese automaker BYD (China) and Castrol sign strategic collaboration agreem..
PU
08/22BP : Our latest steps in electrification
PU
08/19BP PLC : Security operations
CO
08/18BP P.L.C. : Release of a capital market information
EQ
08/18Commodity stocks lead FTSE 100 higher; ex-dividend trade caps gains
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BP PLC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 243 B - -
Net income 2022 2 301 M - -
Net Debt 2022 24 844 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 22,9x
Yield 2022 4,25%
Capitalization 102 B 102 B -
EV / Sales 2022 0,52x
EV / Sales 2023 0,56x
Nbr of Employees 65 900
Free-Float 93,7%
Chart BP PLC
Duration : Period :
BP plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 5,45 $
Average target price 6,20 $
Spread / Average Target 13,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bernard Looney Chief Executive Officer & Director
Murray Auchincloss Chief Financial Officer & Director
Helge Lund Chairman
Gordon Young Birrell Executive Vice President-Production & Operations
Paula Rosput Reynolds Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BP PLC39.00%102 275
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION60.16%408 428
CHEVRON CORPORATION33.70%317 085
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD11.77%210 624
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION0.83%70 484
MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION61.73%51 603