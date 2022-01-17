BP p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information

BP p.l.c.



Transaction in Own Shares



BP p.l.c. (the "Company") announces that on 17 January 2022 it has purchased, in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the 2021 Annual General Meeting of the Company, a total of 5,398,934 of its ordinary shares of $0.25 each ("Shares") on the London Stock Exchange and Cboe (UK) as part of the buyback programme announced on 2 November 2021 (the "Programme") and as detailed below:

London Stock Exchange Cboe (UK)/BXE Cboe (UK)/CXE Number of Shares purchased: 3,798,934 1,000,000 600,000 Highest price paid per Share (pence): 394.5500 394.5000 394.5000 Lowest price paid per Share (pence): 389.4500 389.5500 389.4500 Volume weighted average price paid per Share (pence): 392.6092 392.5588 392.5458



The Company intends to cancel these shares in accordance with the intentions expressed in connection with the authority granted by its shareholders at the Company's 2021 Annual General Meeting.



The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Citigroup Global Markets Limited (intermediary code: SBILGB2L) on the date of purchase as part of the Programme.



Further enquiries:

bp Investor Relations +44(0) 207 496 4000



Schedule of Purchases



Shares purchased: BP p.l.c. (ISIN CODE: GB0007980591)



Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted

average price (pence) Aggregated volume London Stock Exchange 392.6092 3,798,934 Cboe (UK)/BXE 392.5588 1,000,000 Cboe (UK)/CXE 392.5458 600,000



Individual transactions:



To view details of the individual transactions, please paste the following URL into the address bar of your browser.



http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/7320Y_1-2022-1-17.pdf



This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.