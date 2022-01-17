Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. BP plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BP.   GB0007980591

BP PLC

(BP.)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 01/17 11:37:04 am
394.7 GBX   +1.54%
01:36pBP P.L.C. : Release of a capital market information
EQ
10:46aScottish wind sale nets nearly $1 billion with Shell, BP among winners
RE
09:15aBP : UK offshore wind explainer
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

BP p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information

01/17/2022 | 01:36pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: BP p.l.c. / Transaction in Own Shares
BP p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information

17.01.2022 / 19:35
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

BP p.l.c.

Transaction in Own Shares

BP p.l.c. (the "Company") announces that on 17 January 2022 it has purchased, in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the 2021 Annual General Meeting of the Company, a total of 5,398,934 of its ordinary shares of $0.25 each ("Shares") on the London Stock Exchange and Cboe (UK) as part of the buyback programme announced on 2 November 2021 (the "Programme") and as detailed below:

  London Stock Exchange Cboe (UK)/BXE Cboe (UK)/CXE
Number of Shares purchased: 3,798,934 1,000,000 600,000
Highest price paid per Share (pence): 394.5500 394.5000 394.5000
Lowest price paid per Share (pence): 389.4500 389.5500 389.4500
Volume weighted average price paid per Share (pence): 392.6092 392.5588 392.5458
 


The Company intends to cancel these shares in accordance with the intentions expressed in connection with the authority granted by its shareholders at the Company's 2021 Annual General Meeting.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Citigroup Global Markets Limited (intermediary code: SBILGB2L) on the date of purchase as part of the Programme.

Further enquiries:

bp Investor Relations +44(0) 207 496 4000


Schedule of Purchases

Shares purchased: BP p.l.c. (ISIN CODE: GB0007980591)

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted
average price (pence)		 Aggregated volume
London Stock Exchange 392.6092 3,798,934
Cboe (UK)/BXE 392.5588 1,000,000
Cboe (UK)/CXE 392.5458 600,000
 


Individual transactions:

To view details of the individual transactions, please paste the following URL into the address bar of your browser.

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/7320Y_1-2022-1-17.pdf
 

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.


17.01.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: BP p.l.c.
1 St James's Square
SW1Y 4PD London
United Kingdom

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1269668  17.01.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1269668&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about BP PLC
01:36pBP P.L.C. : Release of a capital market information
EQ
10:46aScottish wind sale nets nearly $1 billion with Shell, BP among winners
RE
09:15aBP : UK offshore wind explainer
PU
08:08aMARKETSCREENER’S WORLD PRESS REVIEW : January 17, 2022
07:33aBP : Deutsche Bank reiterates its Buy rating
MD
06:04aBP, EnBW Awarded Lease Option for 2.9-GW Floating Wind Farm Off Scotland
MT
05:56aBP, EnBW Secure Offshore Wind Bid in Scotland
DJ
05:33aScottish wind sale nets nearly $1 billion with Shell, BP among winners
RE
05:25aBP : and EnBW successful in ScotWind offshore wind bid
PU
05:25aBP : and Oman form strategic partnership to progress significant renewable energy and hydr..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BP PLC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 162 B - -
Net income 2021 9 261 M - -
Net Debt 2021 37 581 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,4x
Yield 2021 4,06%
Capitalization 104 B 104 B -
EV / Sales 2021 0,88x
EV / Sales 2022 0,69x
Nbr of Employees 63 600
Free-Float -
Chart BP PLC
Duration : Period :
BP plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 5,31 $
Average target price 5,70 $
Spread / Average Target 7,20%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bernard Looney Chief Executive Officer & Director
Murray Auchincloss Chief Financial Officer & Director
Helge Lund Chairman
Gordon Young Birrell Executive Vice President-Production & Operations
Paula Rosput Reynolds Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BP PLC17.61%104 352
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION17.45%304 266
CHEVRON CORPORATION9.89%248 594
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD7.21%217 759
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION10.19%77 035
MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION16.80%46 009