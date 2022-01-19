BP p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information
01/19/2022 | 01:01pm EST
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: BP p.l.c.
/ Transaction in Own Shares
BP p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information
19.01.2022 / 19:00
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
BP p.l.c.
Transaction in Own Shares
BP p.l.c. (the "Company") announces that on 19 January 2022 it has purchased, in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the 2021 Annual General Meeting of the Company, a total of 5,350,000 of its ordinary shares of $0.25 each ("Shares") on the London Stock Exchange and Cboe (UK) as part of the buyback programme announced on 2 November 2021 (the "Programme") and as detailed below:
London Stock Exchange
Cboe (UK)/BXE
Cboe (UK)/CXE
Number of Shares purchased:
3,750,000
1,000,000
600,000
Highest price paid per Share (pence):
400.2500
400.2500
400.3000
Lowest price paid per Share (pence):
388.8000
391.2000
388.9500
Volume weighted average price paid per Share (pence):
396.6865
396.8430
396.9260
The Company intends to cancel these shares in accordance with the intentions expressed in connection with the authority granted by its shareholders at the Company's 2021 Annual General Meeting.
The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Citigroup Global Markets Limited (intermediary code: SBILGB2L) on the date of purchase as part of the Programme.
Further enquiries:
bp Investor Relations +44(0) 207 496 4000
Schedule of Purchases
Shares purchased: BP p.l.c. (ISIN CODE: GB0007980591)
Aggregate information:
Venue
Volume-weighted
average price (pence)
Aggregated volume
London Stock Exchange
396.6865
3,750,000
Cboe (UK)/BXE
396.8430
1,000,000
Cboe (UK)/CXE
396.9260
600,000
Individual transactions:
To view details of the individual transactions, please paste the following URL into the address bar of your browser.
This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
19.01.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de