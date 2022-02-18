Log in
    BP.   GB0007980591

BP PLC

(BP.)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 02/18 11:36:35 am
391.85 GBX   -1.52%
BP P.L.C. : Release of a capital market information
EQ
06:05aRussia's Lukoil spends $1.5 billion to raise stake in Azeri gas project
RE
02/17BP p.l.c. english
EQ
BP p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information

02/18/2022 | 01:16pm EST
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: BP p.l.c. / Transaction in Own Shares
BP p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information

18.02.2022 / 19:15
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

BP p.l.c.

Transaction in Own Shares

BP p.l.c. (the "Company") announces that on 18 February 2022 it has purchased, in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the 2021 Annual General Meeting of the Company, a total of 10,250,000 of its ordinary shares of $0.25 each ("Shares") on the London Stock Exchange and Cboe (UK) as part of the buyback programme announced on 8 February 2022 (the "Programme") and as detailed below:

  London Stock Exchange Cboe (UK)/BXE Cboe (UK)/CXE
Number of Shares purchased: 4,450,000 3,800,000 2,000,000
Highest price paid per Share (pence): 400.1000 400.0500 400.0500
Lowest price paid per Share (pence): 391.1500 391.1500 391.1500
Volume weighted average price paid per Share (pence): 394.1741 394.2507 394.2781
 


The Company intends to cancel these shares in accordance with the intentions expressed in connection with the authority granted by its shareholders at the Company's 2021 Annual General Meeting.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Citigroup Global Markets Limited (intermediary code: SBILGB2L) on the date of purchase as part of the Programme.

Further enquiries:

bp Investor Relations +44(0) 207 496 4000


Schedule of Purchases

Shares purchased: BP p.l.c. (ISIN CODE: GB0007980591)

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted
average price (pence)		 Aggregated volume
London Stock Exchange 394.1741 4,450,000
Cboe (UK) - BXE 394.2507 3,800,000
Cboe (UK) - CXE 394.2781 2,000,000
 


Individual transactions:

To view details of the individual transactions, please paste the following URL into the address bar of your browser.

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/1936C_1-2022-2-18.pdf
 

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.


18.02.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: BP p.l.c.
1 St James's Square
SW1Y 4PD London
United Kingdom

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1283897  18.02.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1283897&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
