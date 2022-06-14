Log in
    BP.   GB0007980591

BP PLC

(BP.)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-06-14 am EDT
435.30 GBX   +2.11%
02:08pSECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks Pare Gains As Crude Oil Prices Retreat
MT
01:31pBP P.L.C. : Release of a capital market information
EQ
12:30pFreeport LNG plant shutdown and main buyers at risk
RE
BP p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information

06/14/2022 | 01:31pm EDT
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: BP p.l.c. / Transaction in Own Shares
BP p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information

14.06.2022 / 19:30
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

BP p.l.c.

 

Transaction in Own Shares

 

BP p.l.c. (the "Company") announces that on 14 June 2022 it has purchased, in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the 2021 Annual General Meeting of the Company, a total of 8,000,000 of its ordinary shares of $0.25 each ("Shares") on the London Stock Exchange and Cboe (UK) as part of the buyback programme announced on 3 May 2022 (the "Programme") and as detailed below:

 

  London Stock Exchange Cboe (UK)/BXE Cboe (UK)/CXE
Number of Shares purchased: 4,000,000 2,000,000 2,000,000
Highest price paid per Share (pence): 441.3000 441.2500 441.2500
Lowest price paid per Share (pence): 425.7500 425.7000 425.9500
Volume weighted average price paid per Share (pence): 434.1727 434.1796 434.1723

 

The Company intends to cancel these shares in accordance with the intentions expressed in connection with the authority granted by its shareholders at the Company's 2021 Annual General Meeting.

 

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Citigroup Global Markets Limited (intermediary code: SBILGB2L) on the date of purchase as part of the Programme.

 

Further enquiries:

bp Investor Relations         +44(0) 207 496 4000

 

Schedule of Purchases

 

Shares purchased: BP p.l.c. (ISIN CODE: GB0007980591)

 

Aggregate information:

 

Venue Volume-weighted
average price (pence)		 Aggregated volume
London Stock Exchange 434.1727 4,000,000
Cboe (UK)/BXE 434.1796 2,000,000
Cboe (UK)/CXE 434.1723 2,000,000

 

Individual transactions:

 

To view details of the individual transactions, please paste the following URL into the address bar of your browser.

 

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/8819O_1-2022-6-14.pdf

 

 


14.06.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: BP p.l.c.
1 St James's Square
SW1Y 4PD London
United Kingdom

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1375649  14.06.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1375649&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
