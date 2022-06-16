BP p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information

BP p.l.c.

Transaction in Own Shares

BP p.l.c. (the "Company") announces that on 16 June 2022 it has purchased, in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the 2021 Annual General Meeting of the Company, a total of 9,500,000 of its ordinary shares of $0.25 each ("Shares") on the London Stock Exchange and Cboe (UK) as part of the buyback programme announced on 3 May 2022 (the "Programme") and as detailed below:

London Stock Exchange Cboe (UK)/BXE Cboe (UK)/CXE Number of Shares purchased: 4,500,000 3,000,000 2,000,000 Highest price paid per Share (pence): 423.6000 423.5500 421.7000 Lowest price paid per Share (pence): 401.9500 402.0500 402.1500 Volume weighted average price paid per Share (pence): 409.9475 409.2797 409.2638

The Company intends to cancel these shares in accordance with the intentions expressed in connection with the authority granted by its shareholders at the Company's 2021 Annual General Meeting.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Citigroup Global Markets Limited (intermediary code: SBILGB2L) on the date of purchase as part of the Programme.

Further enquiries:

bp Investor Relations +44(0) 207 496 4000

Schedule of Purchases

Shares purchased: BP p.l.c. (ISIN CODE: GB0007980591)

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted

average price (pence) Aggregated volume London Stock Exchange 409.9475 4,500,000 Cboe (UK)/BXE 409.2797 3,000,000 Cboe (UK)/CXE 409.2638 2,000,000

Individual transactions:

To view details of the individual transactions, please paste the following URL into the address bar of your browser.

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/2142P_1-2022-6-16.pdf

