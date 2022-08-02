Log in
    BP.   GB0007980591

BP PLC

(BP.)
  Report
2022-08-02
404.88 GBX   +3.19%
03:01aBP P.L.C. : Release of a capital market information
EQ
02:59aBP to boost spending on oil and gas by $500 million, CEO says
RE
02:33aBP 2Q Profit Rose Again, Beating Expectations
DJ
BP p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information

08/02/2022 | 03:01am EDT
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: BP p.l.c. / Share Repurchases
BP p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information

02.08.2022 / 09:00
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

BP p.l.c.

 

----------------------

 

Share Repurchases

 

----------------------

2 August 2022

 

BP p.l.c. (the "Company") announces that it is to commence a share buyback programme to repurchase ordinary shares in the capital of the Company (the "Programme").

 

The purpose of the Programme is to reduce the issued share capital of the Company towards distributing 60% of surplus cash flow[1] generated in 2022 as announced by the Company on 2 August 2022.

 

The maximum amount allocated to the Programme is around $3.5 billion for a period up to and including 31 October 2022.   

 

The Programme will be carried out on the London Stock Exchange and/or Cboe (UK) and will be effected within certain pre-set parameters.

 

Any purchases of ordinary shares by the Company in relation to this announcement will be conducted in accordance with the Company's general authority to repurchase shares granted by its shareholders at the Company's 2022 Annual General Meeting and any further approvals to repurchase shares as may be granted by its shareholders from time to time, the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014 as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of section 3 of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (as amended) and Chapter 12 of the Listing Rules.

 

Further enquiries:

 

bp Investor Relations         +44(0) 207 496 4000

 

 

[1] Surplus cash flow is a non-GAAP measure and refers to the net surplus of sources of cash over uses of cash. See pages 33 and 40 of the Company's earlier announcement on 2 August 2022 for further details.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.


02.08.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: BP p.l.c.
1 St James's Square
SW1Y 4PD London
United Kingdom

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1410919  02.08.2022 

© EQS 2022
