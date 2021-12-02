Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. BP plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BP.   GB0007980591

BP PLC

(BP.)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 12/02 05:55:34 am
336.25 GBX   +1.01%
05:47aBP P.L.C. : Response to Res. 13 Voting Result at 2021 AGM
EQ
05:11aBP : Pdf / 70.9 KB
PU
12/01BP P.L.C. : Transaction in Own Shares
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

BP p.l.c.: Response to Res. 13 Voting Result at 2021 AGM

12/02/2021 | 05:47am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DGAP-News: BP p.l.c. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
BP p.l.c.: Response to Res. 13 Voting Result at 2021 AGM

02.12.2021 / 11:46
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

2 December 2021

 

Response to Resolution 13 Voting Result at 2021 Annual General Meeting

 

In accordance with Provision 4 of the UK Corporate Governance Code, bp PLC ('bp') is providing an update to the statement made on 12 May 2021 regarding the voting in relation to Resolution 13 at its Annual General Meeting ('AGM').

At the bp AGM held on 12 May 2021, shareholders strongly supported the Board's recommendation to reject Resolution 13. However, we recognise that some shareholders (20.65% of votes cast) chose to support the resolution.

bp engaged with shareholders prior to the AGM and continued this dialogue through extensive engagement with investors after the vote. This process, which included but was not limited to specific consultation in accordance with Provision 4 of the Code, has allowed us to gain valuable insights in the evolution of shareholders' views on our strategy, targets and aims - irrespective of how they voted on Resolution 13.

In general, we have heard clear support for our strategy, recognition of the importance of maintaining a strategy that remains resilient to the risks and opportunities of the evolving energy transition, and encouragement to continue to focus on value generating activities to fulfil our ambition to get to net zero by 2050 or sooner and to help the world get to net zero.

bp is grateful to all those who have taken the time to engage on this issue. We have reflected carefully on the feedback received and will continue to engage with shareholders and other stakeholders, as well as monitoring external market developments.

Insights from the consultation have been factored into our internal deliberations for consideration along with insights from our ongoing wider engagement with investors and from our wider ongoing monitoring of the external environment. During this period of consultation, we have also seen the world's ambition accelerating. That creates opportunity for us, and we look forward to updating shareholders on our progress against our strategy and next steps at our full year results presentation on 8 February, as part of our regular communication to the market.

Further detail on bp's response to the outcome of the Resolution 13 vote will be provided in the 2021 Annual Report and Accounts.

 

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.


02.12.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

1253729  02.12.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1253729&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
All news about BP PLC
05:47aBP P.L.C. : Response to Res. 13 Voting Result at 2021 AGM
EQ
05:11aBP : Pdf / 70.9 KB
PU
12/01BP P.L.C. : Transaction in Own Shares
EQ
12/01German oil lobby seeks net zero CO2 emissions by 2045
RE
11/30Energy Stocks Retreat Ahead of Tuesday's Opening Bell
MT
11/30Chesapeake Energy Taps Former BPX Energy Executive as CFO
MT
11/30Oil firms face workforce crunch as renewables beckon - survey
RE
11/30BP, Schneider Electric Join Forces to Support Decarbonization Efforts in High-Emission ..
MT
11/30BP plans to decarbonise transport with green hydrogen hub in Teeside
AQ
11/30SATYA NADELLA : Stocks to Extend Gains, -2-
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BP PLC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 162 B - -
Net income 2021 9 151 M - -
Net Debt 2021 37 947 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 9,62x
Yield 2021 4,88%
Capitalization 86 969 M 87 234 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,77x
EV / Sales 2022 0,61x
Nbr of Employees 63 600
Free-Float 93,8%
Chart BP PLC
Duration : Period :
BP plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 4,42 $
Average target price 5,35 $
Spread / Average Target 21,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bernard Looney Chief Executive Officer & Director
Murray Auchincloss Chief Financial Officer & Director
Helge Lund Chairman
Gordon Young Birrell Executive Vice President-Production & Operations
Paula Rosput Reynolds Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BP PLC30.65%87 234
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION45.05%253 125
CHEVRON CORPORATION32.74%216 094
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD24.26%209 510
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION1.15%73 470
MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION47.27%37 495