    BP.   GB0007980591

BP PLC

(BP.)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 11/15 11:36:08 am
340.6 GBX   -0.09%
01:43pBP P.L.C. : Transaction in Own Shares
EQ
06:34aOil Prices Down as Market Looks Ahead to Impending Supply Surplus, Commerzbank Says
MT
05:42aOPEC+ Sees No Need to Raise Output Faster, Members Say
MT
BP p.l.c.: Transaction in Own Shares

11/15/2021 | 01:43pm EST
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
BP p.l.c.: Transaction in Own Shares

15.11.2021 / 19:41
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

BP p.l.c.

Transaction in Own Shares

BP p.l.c. (the "Company") announces that on 15 November 2021 it has purchased, in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the 2021 Annual General Meeting of the Company, a total of 8,800,000 of its ordinary shares of $0.25 each ("Shares") on the London Stock Exchange and Cboe (UK) as part of the buyback programme announced on 2 November 2021 (the "Programme") and as detailed below:

  London Stock Exchange Cboe (UK)/BXE Cboe (UK)/CXE
Number of Shares purchased: 5,800,000 2,000,000 1,000,000
Highest price paid per Share (pence): 345.8000 345.7500 345.7500
Lowest price paid per Share (pence): 336.8000 336.8000 336.7500
Volume weighted average price paid per Share (pence): 340.9881 341.0417 341.0973
 


The Company intends to cancel these shares in accordance with the intentions expressed in connection with the authority granted by its shareholders at the Company's 2021 Annual General Meeting.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Citigroup Global Markets Limited (intermediary code: SBILGB2L) on the date of purchase as part of the Programme.

Further enquiries:

bp Investor Relations +44(0) 207 496 4000


Schedule of Purchases

Shares purchased: BP p.l.c. (ISIN CODE: GB0007980591)

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted
average price (pence)		 Aggregated volume
London Stock Exchange 340.9881 5,800,000
Cboe (UK) - BXE 341.0417 2,000,000
Cboe (UK) - CXE 341.0973 1,000,000
 


Individual transactions:

To view details of the individual transactions, please paste the following URL into the address bar of your browser.

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/4405S_1-2021-11-15.pdf
 

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.


15.11.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

1249228  15.11.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1249228&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 158 B - -
Net income 2021 9 683 M - -
Net Debt 2021 37 332 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 9,24x
Yield 2021 4,71%
Capitalization 90 733 M 90 886 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,81x
EV / Sales 2022 0,64x
Nbr of Employees 63 600
Free-Float 94,0%
BP plc Technical Analysis Chart
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 4,57 $
Average target price 5,31 $
Spread / Average Target 16,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bernard Looney Chief Executive Officer & Director
Murray Auchincloss Chief Financial Officer & Director
Helge Lund Chairman
Gordon Young Birrell Executive Vice President-Production & Operations
Paula Rosput Reynolds Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BP PLC33.79%90 736
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION54.83%270 186
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD30.62%221 508
CHEVRON CORPORATION35.26%220 200
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION8.93%61 566
NESTE OYJ-20.66%41 269